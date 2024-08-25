man-hits-waitress-in-the-face-with-plate-at-restaurant-in-wild-video

An investigation into a waitress being attacked at the Nando restaurant in Stratford, London has reopened after a video of the crazy encounter started circulating on social media.

According to the Daily Mail, the incident occurred in March 2024. In the video, the waitress was seen approaching some restaurant guests, which was a bearded man with a woman and a baby.

However, things quickly turned a turn. As she served a plate of food at the table, the man slapped her across the face with a dinner plate. The waitress flew backward and was holding her face. She then left the dining area as the man, woman, and baby left the restaurant.

The ordeal was caught on CCTV cameras.

A customer brutally slapped a Nandos employee with a plate while she served food. #NandosAssault #PoliceAccountability pic.twitter.com/se3wKnBMLt — Daily Sherlock Ⓜ️ (@DailySherlock0) August 22, 2024

One of the people claiming to be a witness took to X and posted the video of the incident. She called out the London Metropolitan Police for its initial response.

“The police were present at the time,” she recalled. “I reported it to them and they let him go without taking his details or checking the CCTV. I filed a complaint against the officers and their supervisor got back to me and essentially said ‘they’re humans and made a mistake.’”

The Metropolitan Police released a statement to the Daily Mail, acknowledging the department is aware of the incident. The department is also conducting an investigation about why the incident wasn’t “progressed properly” by officers.

“A report of assault was made to police at the time of the incident,” the statement reads. “However, it appears this was not progressed promptly by officers. We are working to establish why this happened and accept this is not the level of service Londoners should rightfully expect from the Met.”

The Waitress Calls Out the Metropolitan Police Following Restaurant Incident

Following the terrifying restaurant incident, the waitress spoke out about being “grossly let down” by the police. She also said that the support was so much that the police re-opened the investigation.

While detailing what led to her being hit with a plate, the waitress stated, “I don’t think the situation would have garnered as much attention as it has,” she said, per the Daily Mail. “But the support has been overwhelming.”

“So with all the attention that the video has gotten and seeing everything in the news about violence against women, violence against young women, the violence against girls, I think it’s important to speak up about what actually took place.”

The waitress then called out the Metropolitan Police and the department’s conduct amid the original investigation. “They have reopened the investigation now,” she pointed out. “Thanks for all of the support and the attention it’s been receiving online. And for that I’m grateful. However, I was really disappointed and let down with what happened at the time with the police.”

The Met also stated it had contacted the waitress about the ordeal. “We have since made contact with the victim and a statement has been taken,” the department added. “We will endeavor to keep her updated with the progress of this investigation.”