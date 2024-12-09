Man Attempts To Hijack Mexican Flight and Steer It Towards the US

A man is now in police custody after he attempted to hijack a Mexican flight and steer it towards the U.S. over the weekend.

According to a statement by the Mexican Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, the suspect was identified as a 31-year-old Mexican national, Mario.

While on board a domestic Volaris flight going to Tijuana from the El Bajio airport in Leon, Mario allegedly attacked a flight attendant. He tried to force his way into the aircraft’s cockpit. He planned to divert the flight and go towards the U.S.

The flight’s crew intervened and restrained the man as the pilot issued an alert code. The plane landed at the International Airport of Guadalajara in central Mexico.

Following the rough landing, Mario was escorted off the aircraft and placed into police custody. It remains unclear if he was armed. He had been traveling with his wife and two children.

Airline personnel claimed that Mario told them a close family member had been kidnapped. When he took off from El Bajio, the suspect claimed he had received a death threat, stating not to travel to Tijuana.

Volaris also issued a statement about the incident. “All passengers, crew and aircraft are safe,” the airline stated. “Volaris regrets the inconvenience this situation has caused. For Volaris, the safety of our passengers and crew is a top priority.”

Meanwhile, the crew and other passengers continued the flight to Tijuana without further incidents.

Passengers From Flight Recall Details About the Attempted Hijacking

While speaking to Fox 5 in San Diego, one of the passengers from the flight shared details about the terrifying attempted hijacking.

The passenger stated the suspect grabbed one of the flight attendants and threatened her with a pen against her neck. He then grabbed the handle of the aircraft’s door and declared that he would jump to his death. He also threatened to take the flight attendant with him if he jumped.

The witness said they could hear other passengers screaming, crying, and pleading with the suspect not to open the door.

Although the suspect was able to crack open the aircraft’s door, one of the other passengers grabbed him. The crew was then able to contain him until the plane landed.

Other passengers further shared that the suspect kept stating that his life, as well as the lives of his family members, were in danger should the plane not divert to the U.S.