man-hanging-on-a-cliff-rescued-by-chp-helicopter-in-dramatic-video

On Sunday a man from California was rescued after being found hanging off the edge of a cliff.

The incident happened at Baker Beach in San Fransisco around 1 p.m. Crews were called to initiate the rescue after someone heard the man yelling for help. The San Fransisco Fire Department was alerted and multiple units arrived at the scene to provide assistance.

The California Highway Patrol Air Operations helicopter also responded to the call. The rescue was caught on camera, which shows the crew member being lowered from the helicopter by a hoist to reach the man. In the video, you can visibly see the man hanging from the cliff struggling to hold on. The crew member eventually reaches him and the two are hoisted back into the helicopter.

Lt. Mariano Elias spoke with USA Today about the rescue. He explained that it’s not known if the person “had climbed up from the beach or down from the trail” but that he was safely hoisted back to the beach. He added, “He was very appreciative and thanked us for helping him.”

After the man was brought back to the beach, the SFFD paramedics evaluated him for any injuries, but further medical assistance was not needed. USA Today reports that it’s still not clear how long the man was stuck there before he caught someone’s attention.