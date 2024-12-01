man-gets-kidnapped-by-his-own-brother-in-law-and-four-others-in-shocking-video

A man from Sydney, Australia was violently attacked and kidnapped by his own brother-in-law, along with four other men, nearly 2 years ago and there’s footage to prove it. The video was recently played in Parramatta District Court where two of the offenders appeared for sentencing.

The victim, Younis Younis, was kidnapped on January 11, 2023, by his brother-in-law, Kodak Faytrouni, who orchestrated the event. According to the New York Post, Faytrouni believed that Younis had only married his sister to obtain an Australian visa. With that motive he recruited three others, Safwan Hussein, Ali Hamad, and Abud Elkerdi, to assist him.

In the video, Younis is put in a headlock by one of the men as Faytrouni sits next to him in a car. Apparently, Hamad was the one recording the kidnapping, which took place at Younis’ mother’s home on Guilford Rd. Faytrouni can also be seen physically assaulting the victim in the footage.

The New York Post also reports that the offenders were caught by police several hours later when they stopped the attacker’s car. All men involved in the incident “have pleaded guilty to charges of taking or detaining a person in the company.”

(Photo by NSW Police)

Judge Hanley explained to the court that Faytrouni’s motive was “based on his not accepting his sister’s choice of husband.” He said, “It shows a complete failure to allow this woman to select who she wants to have as her partner.”

Judge Says Describes Offenders As Misogynistic

Apparently Faytrouni’s lawyer tried to blame the incident on “his client’s low intellect”. Hanley, however, believes that the offenders had clearly planned the attack. He also described them as misogynistic. He said, “This man and his comrades seem to have a strange attitude towards women.”

Hanley continued, “They seem to be able to find him, break into his house, extract him from his house, assault him in the car, force him to make a divorce according to Islamic law while his partner listens on the phone with a distressed condition … and you say this is below mid-range (of objective seriousness)?”

On Thursday, Faytrouni and Elkerdi’s cases were adjourned and will be carried out until December 20th. The other two attackers are due to appear in court on December 13th. As of now, all offenders have yet to be sentenced.