man-found-dead-in-nashville-stadium-parking-lot-after-zach-bryan-concert

A man was found in the parking lot of Nissan Stadium in Nashville following the Zach Bryan concert over the weekend.

According to WSMV, the human remains were discovered on Wednesday, July 3, near Lot M of the Nashville stadium. Although initial reports stated the body was found under a tarp, the Metro Nashville Police Department clarified to NewsChannel 5 that it wasn’t. However, the authorities noted there was tarp covering found near the body.

The Metro Nashville Police Department stated that a woman in the area had found the remains and flagged down a bystander to alert authorities at around noon.

Authorities also told NewsChannel 5 the deceased appeared to be an unhoused man who hadn’t been seen for a couple of days. Those who knew the man were attempting to locate him.

There is currently no suspicion of foul play. However, the police are still investigating as to what happened. The remains have been sent to the medical examiner, who will determine the identity of the deceased and the manner of death.

The body was discovered after Zach Bryan performed at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 29. The next event that will take place at the Nashville stadium is Def Leppard and Journey’s show on July 20.

A New Stadium For the Tennessee Titans Is Being Built in Nashville

After more than 20 years, the Tennessee Titans are now working on a new stadium in Nashville.

According to the Tennessee Titans’ website, the “New Nissan Stadium” will host Titans games, TSU football games, and community activities. It is also aiming to attract the world’s “largest and most prestigious events.”

Of those anticipated events are Super Bowls, Final Fours, College Football Playoffs and Wrestlemania.

The Nissan Stadium is expected to be completed at the beginning of 2027. It will have 60,000 seats and will be built adjacent to the current Nissan Stadium. The project is expected to cost $2.1 billion, with $1.26 billion being subsidized by the public.

It is being deemed the largest stadium subsidy in U.S. history.

During the stadium’s groundbreaking ceremony earlier this year, the Tennesee Titans’ president and CEO, Burke Nihill spoke about the stadium’s importance to the Nashville community.

“This new stadium will be made by and made for this community,” Nihill said. “Your stadium will proudly represent the character, the soul, the diversity, and the audacity of Nashville and Tennessee.”

Once the new stadium is completed and open, the old Nissan Stadium will be demolished. In the meantime, all home games for the Tennesee Titan will continue to be at the current Nissan Stadium.