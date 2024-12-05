Man Finds Two Kidnapped Babies in a Ditch Outside His Home

An Indiana man has been hailed as a “good Samaritan” for his quick actions after discovering two kidnapped babies outside his home.

According to USA Today, Robert Deane, who lives on the southeast side of Indianapolis, was picking up packages outside his home in the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 2, when he noticed two car seats in a nearby ditch. As he got closer to investigate, he found the baby girls, a 4-month-old and a 5-month-old, who were kidnapped earlier in the day.

The babies and their car seats were placed outside in below-freezing temperatures nearly four miles from where the vehicle they were in was reported stolen. It remains unclear exactly how long they were outside.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police stated they were called to East Gimber Street just before 11 a.m. on Monday. The 2013 Hyundai Sonata with the infants inside was stolen. Not long after they started investigating the incident, authorities were able to locate the vehicle, and they received the call about the two babies being found.

Law enforcement officials did not reveal how the vehicle was stolen or if the babies were left unattended inside the car before the thief took it.

Both babies are safe following the ordeal.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police have not released any details about the suspect. The department is asking for any witnesses regarding this kidnapping to come forward.

The Indiana Man Opens Up About Finding the Kidnapped Babies

While speaking to USA Today, Deane stated he would save the kidnapped babies again.

“I’d do it again,” he declared. “If you see something, like a baby in a ditch, say something [and] do something.”

Indianapolis police spokesman William Young also spoke out about the weather conditions when the kidnapped babies were discovered.

“It’s cold out here,” Young stated. “Who knows what could have happened if this particular individual was not able to come outside. It’s extremely cold, and we’re still in our early stages of trying to figure out who was responsible for this.”

Young further praised Deane for his actions. “He did what any good person would do. He got those infants to shelter. This is an outcome that we wanted. I can’t thank that good Samaritan enough.”

“We don’t have a suspect in custody,” Young continued. “But that will be our next priority is figuring out who is responsible for this particular incident.”

This was the second child kidnapped in Indianapolis within the past two weeks. On Nov. 20, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police alerted the public that an infant boy was inside a Black 2014 Chevy Equinox when the incident occurred.

“Just two weeks ago on our north side, someone was possibly warming up a vehicle, and a child was inside,” Young said. “We were able to find that vehicle as well.

Young then warned civilians about the dangers of leaving vehicles running and unlocked. “I’m not saying that this is what the case was in this particular incident,” he said. “But it’s not a good idea to let your car warm up as we go into our winter months, especially if you have your child inside.”