Man Drops $4k on Autographed Taylor Swift Guitar, Immediately Destroys It in Viral Video

A man in Texas forked over $4,000 on an autographed Taylor Swift guitar just so he could channel his bad blood by smashing it insanely. Of course, footage of the boomer rage moment at the Ellis County Wild Game Dinner in Waxahachie, Texas, has since become a viral sensation.

Man smashes signed Taylor Swift guitar after buying it for $4,000 at auction. pic.twitter.com/1mzVv5yt4v — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 30, 2024

The event was a fundraiser to support agricultural education for local youth, and the guitar was one of many items that were auctioned off along with tickets to see George Strait and Chris Stapleton, an African safari, a dove hunt, and a trip to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

Per TMZ, an organizer of the event said the smashed item was “a real autographed guitar, and it sold for $4,000.”

The auction winner seemed happy with his win of a guitar autographed by Taylor Swift. (Image via X / @PopBase)

In the video, a seemingly cheerful man is seen approaching the stage, where an auction staff member awaits with an instrument adorned with images of Swift from her record-breaking Eras Tour, along with a hammer.

However, the auction winner unleashed his geriatric fury upon the threatening acoustic guitar, hitting it repeatedly with a hammer. (Image via X / @PopBase)

The man, grinning from ear to ear, grips his prize and brings the hammer down onto the guitar’s face. The action brought a chorus of hooting and hollering from the assembled crowd.

However, Taylor’s guitar seems to shake off the onslaught. Even after the man gave it a pounding, the instrument seemed mostly intact. Regardless, we stepped back to his seat, seemingly satisfied.

“Now take that and hang up that busted thing,” the grinning auctioneer says in the footage.

Despite his best efforts, the musical instrument seemed mostly intact. (Image via X / @PopBase)

Onlookers Balk at Video of a Man Spending $4K to Destroy a Guitar Signed By Taylor Swift

Some onlookers have speculated that the now-viral moment is politically charged. Swift famously endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently. Perhaps he favored her opponent, former President Donald Trump. Or hey, maybe he just didn’t care for The Tortured Poets Department.

Regardless, denizens of the Internet had mixed reactions to the footage.

One X user wrote: “imagine wasting 4k dollars just to impress trump.” A second onlooker added: “But groceries too expensive aight.”

“Rich people have nothing better to do. this is just ridiculous,” a third X user chimed in.

Finally, a more thoughtful X user had a nice idea. “I wonder if, instead, he could have taken this to a local hospital and made a little person’s day a little better,’ they wrote.