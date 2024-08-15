man-dies-of-heat-exposure-after-driving-off-20-foot-embankment-in-death-valley-national-park

A man succumbed to heat exposure amidst the sweltering triple-digit temperatures at Death Valley National Park in California. On August 1, 57-year-old Peter Hayes Robino from Los Angeles drove his car off a 20-foot embankment, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

Witnesses informed local authorities that they saw Robino staggering toward his car before the incident occurred. Park officials reported that although the witnesses offered assistance, he refused their help. They noted that Robino’s responses were incoherent.

Robino then entered his car and drove off a steep 20-foot embankment at the edge of the parking lot. The vehicle rolled over, and the airbags deployed, according to the NPS.

A disoriented Robino drove his car off a 20-foot embankment in Death Valley, ultimately succumbing to heat exposure. (Image via NPS)

Witnesses Call 911 After a Man Suffering From Heat Exposure Drives Off Embankment at Death Valley

A bystander quickly called 911 after witnessing the incident, while another individual descended the embankment to assist Robino from the wrecked vehicle.

NPS emergency responders received the 911 call at 3:50 PM and arrived on the scene by 4:10 PM. However, by the time emergency responders were on the scene, Robino had stopped breathing.

NPS EMTs initiated CPR and transported Robino to the air-conditioned ambulance, where he was pronounced dead at 4:42.

An Autopsy Revealed the Man Died of Hyperthermia

An autopsy performed by the Inyo County Coroner determined that Robino died of hyperthermia. Overheating can manifest in symptoms such as confusion, irritability, and impaired coordination.

The National Park Service reported that the temperature at the national park reached a sweltering 119°F that afternoon.

“My condolences go out to Mr. Robino’s family and friends,” Reynolds said. “His death serves as a reminder not to underestimate the dangers of extreme heat.”

Overheating can manifest through symptoms such as confusion, irritability, and a lack of coordination. Park rangers at Death Valley National Park recommend that summer visitors take the following precautions: stay cool by remaining in or near air-conditioned areas, avoid hiking after 10 AM at lower elevations, drink plenty of water, and consume salty snacks to maintain electrolyte balance.

This incident follows a man getting third-degree burns on his feet after losing his shoes at Death Valley.

A 42-year-old man from Belgium suffered severe burns on his feet while walking in flip-flops at the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes in Death Valley on July 20. The ground temperature was likely higher than the air temperature of 123°F, prompting the need for rescue.

According to the NPS, park rangers transported the man by ambulance to a cooler landing zone at a higher elevation, where the temperature was 109°F. Mercy Air then airlifted him to the University Medical Center in Las Vegas for treatment.