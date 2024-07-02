Man Dies From Lightning Strike 6 Months After Becoming a Father

A Florida man has passed away after being struck by lightning just six months after becoming a father.

According to CBS News, the weather incident occurred on Sunday, June 30, in Davie, Florida. The man, identified as 19-year-old Ethan Lawrence, died while he was running at Vista View Park.

Authorities revealed that someone nearby had seen Lawrence fall to the ground after the lightning strike occurred. Lightning predictors reported lightning in the area around 10:20 a.m.

The Broward County Park Department confirmed that the park has these predictors, activated when lightning may hit. The county said the predictors are 97% accurate.

One park worker said the alarms went off moments after Lawrence collapsed.

The 19-year-old man was a runner at Jackson University and was in the middle of transferring to Nova Southeastern University. He was planning to pursue a law degree.

His girlfriend, Andrea Medina, gave birth to their daughter just six months before the lightning strike incident. Lawrence’s parent said they went to the spot where it happened and discovered his gold cross.

Ethan’s dad, Patrick spoke about what happened. “The detectives came over to my car and told me, I don’t know if there’s an easy way to say this at all. I’m just gonna tell you that unfortunately, your son was running. He was struck by lightning and he didn’t make it.”

“He was my pride and joy and I can not believe that I’m gonna continue this life without him,” Ethan’s mother, Lourdes Lawrence, said, per WSVN.

“We don’t understand why. But the only thing that gives me comfort is he died doing what he loved,” she further pointed out. “Cross country runner, track runner, volleyball player, got recruited to Jacksonville University and he was doing amazing.”

Florida Man Described as ‘Beautiful, Smart, Athletic, Wonderful’

Following the news that Ethan Lawrence died as a result of a lightning strike, his loved one posted a special tribute to the late runner on Facebook.

“Ethan Lawrence, a beautiful, smart, athletic, wonderful young man lost his life today,” the post reads. “He was out running. Doing something he absolutely loved. When he got struck by lightning.”

The post’s creator, Sarah Ramsay Perry, also spoke about Lawrence’s mother. “I know Ethan’s mother Lourdes. She is an amazing woman and a great mom.”

“Her kindness, love and support doing the worst time in my life meant the world to me. I’m asking you all to say prayers for her, Ethan and her family now to help her through this most heartbreaking time in her life… “

Perry went on to add, “The world has lost and another amazing young man. R.I.P. Ethan….. You made an impact in this world….. You will not be forgotten.”