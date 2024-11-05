Man Dies After Being ‘Buried Under Hot Asphalt’ While Working on Dump Truck

On Monday, a man horrifically lost his life while repairing a dump truck in Mississippi when scorching asphalt fell on him.

On November 4, around 10:30 a.m. local time, officers from the Jackson Police Department (JPD) responded to a call at AJ Materials in the 1000 block of E. McDowell Road.

“Upon arrival, they located an individual who had been buried under a hot asphalt,” Chief Joseph Wade explained during a press conference.

“It appeared to be some type of malfunction with his dump truck, the vehicle that he was there to pick up asphalt with,” Chief Wade added. Wade explained that while the worker attempted to “fix” the vehicle, it inadvertently “unloaded” hot material “onto him.”

Workers spread hot asphalt with an asphalt truck. (Photo by BuildPix/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

According to the Associated Press, the worker has been identified as Darrell Sheriff. He was 41 years old.

Describing the incident as “horrific” and “tragic,” Wade expressed during the press conference that his “heart goes out to the family.” He shared with reporters that he had spoken to several family members at the scene. They described the contractor as a good man and a dedicated worker.

“Such a horrific, horrific situation that happened and transpired here this morning,” Wade continued. Wade added that the man’s family members were “hurt” and “traumatized,” and understandably so.

Chief Wade confirmed that an investigation is underway, noting that it currently seems to be an accidental death.

The Police Chief Recalls Responding to the Scene of a Man Buried Under Hot Asphalt

Wade also recalled Sheriff’s harrowing fight for his life following his devastating injuries.

“There was some individuals on scene who tried to help him,” Wade told reporters. “They said he tried to fight to make it through those injuries. They were just too enormous for him to survive.”

“With the holidays coming up, to lose this gentleman, who was out here just trying to make a living,” Wade added. “They’re really hurt, but we’re going to be here to support them and uplift them in prayer.”

When reporters asked Wade how it felt to respond to such a tragic scene, the top cop pulled no punches.

“It was horrific. It was horrifying, and it’s something that you do not want to see,” he admitted.

“Seeing him was one thing, but actually talking to the family members and their hurt, their pain, their shock… this Monday morning, people are just going to work, they don’t want to hear about a family member who has lost his life, as they stated to me, just simply trying to make a living,” Wade added.