man-dead-after-suffering-severe-burns-from-scalding-hotel-shower

Back in 2022, a Tennessee man died after suffering fatal burns from a scorching hot hotel shower.

Alex Chronis, 76, died June 19, 2022, after showering at Econo Lodge in Erlanger, Kentucky. The water somehow reached 150F, causing severe burns.

Now, two years later, his family is receiving over $2 million for medical and funeral expenses. Chronis’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Sanjay Patel, the owner of the hotel.

Patel “failed to exercise ordinary care in inspecting and maintaining” the hotel room “in a reasonably safe condition for the use of their guests,” according to a Kenton Circuit County jury.

“His death was caused by complications from the serious scalding wounds that were so easily preventable had the hotel management simply had a procedure in place for their customer’s safety,” Jeff Blankenship, the family’s lawyer, told Law&Crime.

Family Awarded Millions After Man Died From Scorching Hotel Shower

The lawsuit revealed that Chronis was on a business trip at the time of the incident. During his stay, he went to take a shower and was “almost immediately bombarded with scalding hot water which knocked him to the floor of the shower tub where the water continued to scald him,” the lawsuit stated.

Allegedly, his colleagues — who were rooming with him — rushed to help him after hearing his screams. However, Chronis did not immediately seek medical attention. In fact, he even worked a festival the following day.

When he finally went to Miami Valley Hospital for an evaluation, doctors told him to rest — but Chronis returned to work instead.

Only two days later, he was admitted to the same hospital, where he stayed for five months. His burns were so severe that he required multiple grafting procedures. The burns also caused additional serious health issues, according to the lawsuit.

After those five months, he was transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Knoxville, where he still did not improve. He eventually died as a result of his injuries.

Now, his family will be awarded $2,037,545.30 — including $1,271,486.60 in Chronis’s medical bills, $250,000 for his mental and physical pain, $500,000 in punitive damages, and $16,058.73 for his funeral costs, according to DailyMail.com.