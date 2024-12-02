man-climbs-out-of-moving-roller-coaster-in-terrifying-video

At an amusement park in Arizona, a man chose to make a split-second decision to climb out of a moving roller coaster after his seat’s safety bar unlatched.

The park, called Castles N’ Coasters, is located in Phoenix, Arizona. According to News 12, the man, who did not want to be named, was visiting the amusement park for his niece’s birthday. While riding a double-loop roller coaster, the man experienced a frightening mishap at the peak of the ride.

The coaster was only a few seconds into the ride when the man’s safety belt became unfastened. The man spoke with News 12 about the incident and the quick decision he chose to make. He said, “We start the climb, and you hear the click of the chain of the normal roller coaster.

He continued, “We get just about to the top and I hear a click different from the click of the chain taking us up and so, I checked my lap bar one last time and it released.”

This is when the man quickly climbed out of the coaster, which can be seen in the video that was captured. The man said, “I had mere seconds to act on whether I stayed on or got off. I just started to climb down because I wanted off of that.”

He added, “I think the worst part for me was having the kids there. And knowing it could have been one of them. It shouldn’t cost your life to have fun.”

According to the New York Post, the ride’s operator did not notice that the man had exited the ride until he was back on the ground. The man reported that the attendant did not physically check that the lap bar was secure before the ride began either.

Man Has Filed A Report With Castles N’ Coasters

While speaking with the news station the man said, “She should have been watching that car. And when she saw me climbing out, she should have been able to hit an emergency release. Should have been able to do something.”

The man filed a report with the Arizona park but has not been given a copy. He commented on this saying, “I think the scariest part was the negligence on their part. And just the absolute carelessness that they had throughout the entire thing.”