man-arrested-for-murder-after-teen-finds-dismembered-remains-of-school-custodian-by-boat-launch

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a custodian whose remains were discovered by a teenager at a boat launch.

Investigators in Bay City, Michigan, responded to reports of human remains discovered near a boat launch on Wednesday, September 18, according to a statement from the Bay City Department of Public Safety. The following day, authorities identified the victim as 41-year-old Justie Stilwell, a resident of Bay City.

On Wednesday, September 25, Bay City Public Safety officials arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with a recent discovery. Multiple outlets, including MLive, identified the suspect as Robert Tweedly Jr. following his arraignment in a Bay City court two days later.

He faces charges of one count of open murder and one count of disinterment and mutilation of a body related to Stilwell’s death. The suspect has pleaded not guilty to both charges against him. He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

Bay City public safety officials report that Stilwell’s family filed a missing person report on September 18. Just hours later, his remains—two arms and lower legs, including his feet—were discovered near a boat launch along the Saginaw River.

A Teenager and Her Grandfather Discovered the Custodian’s Remains Near a Boat Launch

The grisly discovery was reportedly made by a 16-year-old girl who, while walking by the boat launch, spotted a foot in the water. She immediately informed her grandfather, according to Bay City Public Safety Deputy Director Rod Schanck, per MLive.

The girl’s grandfather, John Donaldson, initially believed it to be a Halloween prank. He thought the foot resembled that of a doll. However, upon realizing it was a human foot, he promptly called 911. While they waited for the police to arrive, the teenager reportedly spotted a hand as well.

The next day, Stilwell’s family discovered his car at a nearby park, according to officials from Bay City Public Safety. Authorities reportedly discovered more human remains, believed to belong to Stilwell, in another undisclosed location within the city.

After identifying the victim, T.L. Handy Middle School, where Stilwell was employed, released a statement.

“Justie was a valued member of our Handy family. We know that this loss will be felt deeply by many,” read part of the statement per MLive. “Our thoughts are with Justie’s family and all those affected by this loss.”