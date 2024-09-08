Man Allegedly Sets Ex-girlfriend’s Parents’ Home on Fire With Her Inside Following Argument

A scorned boyfriend reportedly set fire to the New Jersey home of his ex-girlfriend’s parents, forcing her to flee the burning house.

Fifty-year-old boy toy Leonard Jones allegedly sparked a fire following a dispute with his girlfriend inside a residence on Old Beekman Road in South Brunswick around 3 a.m. last Tuesday, according to police.

Leonard Jones is accused of igniting a fire at the South Brunswick home of his ex-girlfriend’s parents. (Image via Instagram / South Brunswick Police Dept.)

“As officers were responding a second 911 call reported the house was on fire. The first officer arrived within a minute. [They] observed fire through the home’s roof,” South Brunswick Police Department said via Instagram.

Police Reportedly Were Aware of the Pesky Ex Having Issues Before He Allegedly Set Fire to the Home

Police Chief Raymond Hayducka also confirmed the arrest of Jones, a resident of South Brunswick. He faces charges of aggravated arson and also domestic violence, according to the official statement.

Four residents, including Leonard Jones, escaped safely as the fire ravaged the home. (Image via Instagram / South Brunswick Police Dept)

Authorities confirmed that all three individuals at the property located at 155 Old Beekman Road, along with the suspect, escaped unharmed.

“Jones was lodged in the Middlesex County Correction Center pending his first court appearance,” the release added.

“The 2-alarm fire was fought by all three Township fire companies. [They include] Kendall Park, Monmouth Junction, Kingston, and several surrounding communities fire department. The Kendall Park, Monmouth Junction, and North Brunswick EMS all responded,” police continued.

Jones was apprehended outside the fire-ravaged home and faces charges of aggravated arson and domestic violence. (Image via Instagram / South Brunswick Police Dept.)

Meanwhile, officers reportedly knew certain issues within the household the night before the fire occurred.

“We were here two times earlier,” South Brunswick Police Department Detective Tim Hoover told local outlet ABC7.

“Once for a noise complaint at about midnight, that noise was abated. Then we got a call about 10 minutes before the fire that there was an out-of-control male at the residence,” he continued.

“Officers then got a call a fire had broken out. [It] seemed to be out of control, officers responded, by the time they got here, the house was fully engulfed,” Hoover added.

“The investigation remains active,” police said.