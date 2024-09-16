Man Allegedly Killed Teen Girlfriend With Sword After Hitting Her ‘Wasn’t Working’

A 20-year-old Massachusetts man was held without bail after he allegedly killed his teen girlfriend with a sword after hitting her “wasn’t working.”

The man, who has been identified as Shane Curry of Stow, has been charged with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery on a family or household member. The charges are in connection with the death of 17-year-old Nevaeh Goddard on April 6, 2024.

The Stow Police discovered Goddard’s body in Curry’s bedroom while doing a well-being check on April 5, 2024, Police Chief Michael Sallese announced in a statement. When the authorities entered his apartment, Curry locked himself in the bedroom and refused to open the door.

Stow Police Chief Michael Sallese was asked to assist in the situation because of his “good rapport” with Curry. He had previously interacted with Curry during a mental health crisis. When Sallese knocked on the bedroom door, curry allegedly opened the door a few inches and said, “Get the f— out, you creeps.”

When Sallese knocked again, the door opened slightly. That was when he and the responding officers were able to see Curry and Goddard lying on a mattress on the floor. The law enforcement officials saw noticeable signs of injury on Goddard, including cuts and bodily bruises. She was also not moving.

Goddard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Curry allegedly killed his teen girlfriend with the sword during a physical altercation. He allegedly told police that he and Goddard were involved in a “brawl-level argument.”

“That’s why [the victim] is so bruised up,” the indictment stated.

Curry was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. After his hearing, the charges were upgraded to murder.

Man Shared Details About How He Killed His Teen Girlfriend With a Sword

Also while speaking to law enforcement, Curry claimed that Goddard was his “twin flame.” He allegedly told them he was “hitting” Goddard and said it was “not working.”

“So ok, I have to knife [the teen],” Curry apparently told the police, per the indictment. He said he “stabbed” his teen girlfriend with a sword in the abdomen.

Law enforcement discovered a sword and kitchen knife in Curry’s bedroom. He further alleged that he stabbed Goddard once again, saying, “It was horrifying.”

Following the horrific murder, Goddard’s family started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for funeral expenses.

In the fundraiser, Nevaeh’s family described her as a genuine, pure, loving, caring soul. “She had a certain way about her that she touched the lives of everyone she ever met, she was so polite, courteous, respectful young woman you could ever meet.”

Goddard was reportedly missing for years before she was killed by Curry. Goddard’s grandfather, Michael Simmons, told WJAR that Curry “promised to take care of” Goddard. He also stated Goddard had “a difficult upbringing,” and was born in prison. She spent time in the care of the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families.



