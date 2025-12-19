Major Rapper Proposes to R&B Star During Concert

A beloved rapper turned his concert into a proposal, popping the question to his R&B star partner on stage in front of a packed arena.

Indeed, Young Thug proposed to Mariah the Scientist during his concert on Tuesday.

During his “Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends” benefit concert at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, Young Thug, 34, got down on one knee to propose to his longtime “Burning Blue” singer girlfriend, 28. As seen in fan footage, the proposal took place on stage while the screen behind them flashed “WILL YOU MARRY ME?” and the crowd erupted in cheers.

The newly engaged couple celebrated with a hug and kiss. Young Thug then presented the R&B star with a massive diamond ring, to which she eagerly exclaimed, “Put it on!”

“Guess I’m getting married!” Mariah the Scientist gushed. She then planted one on her rapper fiancé once again.

Mariah the Scientist Flaunts Her Engagement Bling Right After Young Thug’s Proposal

Later that night, the couple posed for photos, with Mariah the Scientist extending her arm to display her sparkling new ring.

Mariah The Scientist shows off her engagement bling alongside Young Thug. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The singer and rapper were first romantically linked in 2021 and have been together for about four years. They reconciled in October after a brief split.

Another reason for the proposal? Young Thug might have dropped a major hint last month. On November 13, when TMZ asked if the couple was still “going strong” outside the GQ Men of the Year 2025 party, the rapper, ever the romantic, had a telling response: “Of course. Just put a baby in her.”