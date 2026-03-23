major-label-country-star-and-wife-welcome-twin-boys

A rising country star and his wife have officially doubled their fan base, welcoming twin boys into the world.

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“Grew Up Country” singer Dylan Marlowe and his wife, Natalie, announced the birth of their twin boys, Case and Huck, in a joint Instagram post on March 2. The sweet post featured photos from the hospital, with the newborns in onesies embroidered with their names. The final picture showed the twins at home meeting the family’s two dogs, a Boykin Spaniel named Banks and a Golden Retriever named Bailey.

“Everybody, meet Case and Huck Marlowe!!! Thank you, Lord, for this double blessing, our hearts and laps are full❤️🥹,” the couple wrote alongside the adorable shots.

“These boys are so lucky to have y’all as parents!!” one onlooker wrote in the comments section.

“They are precious!!! Congratulations,” fellow country star and upcoming tour mate Ella Langley gushed.

Dylan Marlowe Documents Bringing His Twins Home in Hilarious Video

Meanwhile, not long after their happy announcement, Marlowe, who is signed to Sony Music Nashville, documented the twins’ journey home from the hospital. In a hilarious video set to “Eye of the Tiger,” the 28-year-old is seen lacing up some very-dad white New Balance kicks and cutoff denim shorts. Then, in magnificent slow motion, Marlowe struts out of the hospital with a baby carrier in each hand, officially embracing his new role as a father of two.

Of course, fans were loving the full-on daddy moment.

“There are many signs to show one is ready for fatherhood… this is one of them,” one fan observed. “To be fair, new balances are actually comfortable. My husband was mad he never accepted the kicks sooner,” another fan joked. “Look out, world, Proud Daddy coming through. Love it!!” a third fan chimed in.

“Dad of the year!!!! 🤍 wouldn’t want to do this with anyone else,” the singer’s wife Julie also shot back in the comments.

Country star Dylan Marlowe performs at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee last month. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, it seems Marlowe has been preparing for this new chapter for a while. He’s released a few tunes that perfectly capture the moment, like “Picture Perfect,” “Coming Home Tomorrow,” and the very on-the-nose “Barefoot and Pregnant.”

Fans eager to see the new dad in concert are in luck. Marlowe is slated to support select dates of Ella Langley’s “The Dandelion Tour,” kicking off in May.