Major Disney+ Show Recasts Character for New Season

The hit Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians has made a notable casting change ahead of its second season.

Videos by Suggest

The character Chris Rodriguez, a son of Hermes, will be portrayed by a new actor in Season 2. In the first season, Andrew Alvarez was credited with the role. But for the upcoming episodes, Kevin Chacon has been casted for the role.

This is not the end of Andrew Alvarez, however. Showrunners and executive producers clarified that Alvarez will remain a part of the series, but in a different role. The producers explained that his initial casting in Season 1 was not supposed to be a full introduction. Bu rather, a subtle nod to fans.

Co-creator Jonathan E. Steinberg told Entertainment Weekly, “He was only really named Chris in the credits [in season 1], but it was almost an Easter egg for the fans. It wasn’t something that we had really sort of made substantive. We wanted to just do a slight course-correct there while still keeping as much continuity from the first season as we could.”

Thankfully, Walker Scobell returns as Percy, and fan favourites such as Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) are also set to reprise their roles in the new episodes.

Chris Rodriguez Isn’t The Only Character Getting Recase For Season 2

In addition to the recent recast of Chris Rodriguez, the series previously addressed the loss of actor Lance Reddick. He portrayed Zeus in Season 1, but sadly passed away in March 2023. Showrunners confirmed they will honour his legacy in Season 2 while introducing a new actor for the role.

Executive producers and creators have acknowledged that decisions like recasting are made to serve both the narrative and production needs of a long-running adaptation. Fans have reacted with a mix of anticipation and curiosity as details continue to emerge.

The second season premiered on December 10, 2025, with two episodes released simultaneously on Disney+ followed by weekly installments.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been renewed for a third season by Disney+, with plans to adapt the third book in the next series.