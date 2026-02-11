Major Country and R&B Stars Spark Dating Rumors — But Here’s the Truth

Despite months-long rumors that they’ve been secretly seeing each other, a major country and R&B star are not dating… or are they?

Okay, okay… they’re probably not. At that seems to be the case, according to an alleged insider.

Sources recently told TMZ that SZA and Shaboozey have “never been romantically involved,” calling rumors of anything more than a platonic relationship “flat-out false.”

Rumors began after an alleged interaction at the American Music Awards in May 2025, according to TMZ. Speculation resurfaced in September when Shaboozey shared an Instagram video featuring a mystery woman resembling SZA.

Plus, the duo seemed awfully cozy at the 2025 American Music Awards last May…

Shaboozey and SZA at the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26, held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Deuxmoi fueled the dating rumors last November, reporting that the country and R&B stars were, in fact, dating.

Country Artist Shaboozey Recently Pushed Back at Criticism Over Grammy Speech

Shaboozey found himself in some controversy of a different sort recently. After winning a Grammy for Best Country Performance, the artist, himself the son of Nigerian immigrants, dedicated the award to “immigrants” who “built this country, literally.”

“For all children of immigrants, this is also for those who came to this country in search of better opportunities, to be part of a nation that promised freedom for all and equal opportunity to everyone willing to work for it,” Shaboozey said in his acceptance speech.

However, some fans seemed to feel that Shaboozey was overlooking another demographic responsible for building the United States…

The country singer released a statement on Feb. 3 responding to the backlash over his speech.

“To be clear, I know and believe that we—Black people, have also built this country. My words were never intended to dismiss that truth,” Shaboozey wrote. “I am both a Black man and the son of Nigerian immigrants and in the overwhelming moment of winning my first Grammy my focus was on honoring the sacrifices my parents made by coming to this country to give me and my siblings opportunities they never had.”

A letter from me 🖤 pic.twitter.com/DgcOavMHjx — Shaboozey (@ShaboozeysJeans) February 3, 2026

That same night, SZA won two Grammys: one for Record of the Year and another for Best Melodic Rap Performance for “All the Stars” with Kendrick Lamar.