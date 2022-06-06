I Added This One Simple Product To My Summer Fires To Make Them The Talk Of The Town

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Fires are everywhere during the summer—from backyard fire pits to campsites and bonfires to the beach. Sitting around a fire with friends and family members during a summer evening is one of those simple joys in life. But if you want to make your fire stand out and become the talk of the town this season, all you have to do is add one simple product.

Create A Magical Experience

A traditional fire has flames of red, gold, and orange. But we’ve all seen that a million times, and it can get a little boring. That’s where Magical Flames come in—a product that prompts your fire to show off every color of the rainbow.

Magical Flames has created fire color-changing packets that are easily added to a wood-burning fire, which will result in a beautiful array of flames that feature vibrant purples, reds, greens, blues, and every other hue you can think of!

All you have to do is toss one to three unopened pouches of Magical Flames into your outdoor wood-burning fire. In just minutes, you’ll get a colorful display that will last for hours.

We should note that Magical Flames claims to work indoors in a fireplace or wood-burning stove, but we can’t recommend that for safety reasons.

Perfect For Bonfires, Camping, And More

Keeping Magical Flames indoors would be a waste, anyways. You want to show off this campfire novelty product and use it outside at your next bonfire, camping trip, or a relaxing get-together around your backyard fire pit. Magical Flames are perfect for parties, and the kids will absolutely love them.

Compared to color cones, fire color sticks, and color flame crystals, Magical Flames will give you a much brighter and more colorful fire experience without the mess. And, you don’t have to touch anything that’s been dipped in chemicals, which can make you sick if not handled properly.

Magical Flames are so easy to use. And to keep those vibrant colors dancing for longer, all you have to do is throw in a couple of extra packets. Here’s what some happy customers had to say.

“This product delivers exactly what they say and then some. Lasts a good long while—we had the fire going for over five hours and used 4 packs (2 to start, 2 more halfway through). The color palette is vivid blues, teal, green, even rare hints of purple. Works even better when the packets are under a log to really show off the color contrast,” one reviewer wrote.

Another shared, “Really a great product, always amazes everyone that sees them. You have to play with the packets and place them accordingly based on your fire’s size. The more you place, the wilder the colors get. I was also pleasantly surprised as to how long it lasts.”

You really can’t go wrong with Magical Flames this summer. Just remember, if you are cooking food over your fire, that is not the time to use these awesome little packets. This product is simply for visual effect.

More From Suggest