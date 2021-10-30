Madonna’s Latest Appearance Sparking Fears After $500,000 Plastic Surgery Spree?

Is Madonna falling apart because of too much plastic surgery? One report says her fans are worried because she looks too young. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Madonna Unfiltered!’

According to the Globe, Madonna has found a new way to shock her fans. She appeared in Harlem earlier this month, performing “Like a Prayer” after a secret show. The live appearance meant she couldn’t airbrush the photo using Instagram filters. “It’s becoming increasingly rare to see the Queen of Pop outside of her heavily-filtered appearances on social media,” a source says.

On Instagram, Madonna looks flawless. In-person, the insider argues, she looks every bit of 63. She’s even allegedly blown $500,000 on tweaks to her appearance, including a butt lift. An insider concludes that the surgery spree is “just making matters worse and worse. It’s a disaster.”

Classic Madonna

The story acts as if Madonna is a recluse who only appears in carefully molded social media posts. That’s simply not true. She regularly goes on tour and loves doing the talk show circuit. She was straddling Jimmy Fallon’s desk earlier this month. She looks fine and sounds exactly as you’d expect Madonna to.

This is a classic case where Madonna just can’t win: If she looks good on Instagram, it must only be because it’s fake. If she looks her age, then she must be looking rough or haggard like this story says. It’s an unfair and toxic beauty standard.

The $500,000 on plastic surgery claim has popped up before. New Idea originally pulled the figure seemingly from out of thin air. It’s not like Madonna is advertising the dollar amount or anything like that.

Just because Madonna’s had plastic surgery doesn’t mean her health is at risk. This story is just trashing her appearance for the sake of trashing her appearance. Anyone worried about her now clearly hasn’t been paying attention for the last 40 years. Madonna is going to do exactly what Madonna wants to do, and her actual fans know this.

Nothing But Hatred

Gossip Cop has no idea why the Globe attacks Madonna so much. It studies her Instagram, then attacks her for aging. It once ran a story calling her whole racy Instagram feed a cry for help. Racy photos on Instagram pale in comparison to some other things Madonna has done — like, say, sell a nude photo album of herself with Vanilla Ice.

This story is a carbon copy of another Globe story about Shirley MacLaine. It claimed that she looked terrible after an alleged bad facelift. The outlet deliberately chose the worst photos it could find to attack the Apartment star. It’s hateful for the sake of being hateful.