Madonna Sparks Fears With ‘Increasingly Unhinged’ Behavior And Drinking, New Rumor Says

Is Madonna going off the rails? One report says she’s setting off alarms with her boozy Instagram posts. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Madonna’s Boozy Bench Presses!’

According to the National Enquirer, Madonna’s behavior is getting increasingly unhinged. The “Like A Prayer” singer recently posted a workout video where she stayed hydrated with gin. Alcohol is dehydrating, so this is a bad idea workout-wise.

A music industry source says, “This is unsettling on so many levels.” Other Instagram posts, including some about a milk bath and losing friends, are raising eyebrows across her fan base. “She’ll do anything to keep attention on herself,” a source concludes. “But the fear is booze might be what’s fueling this latest stunt.”

This Is Her Craft

Taking a milk bath or drinking during a workout doesn’t even touch the top ten crazy things Madonna has done during her career. This is the same woman who once sold 1.5 million copies of Sex, a book of nude photographs featuring herself and friends. Just last month, she caused a stir when she straddled Jimmy Fallon’s desk. She has stirred controversy at every step of her corner, and it’s a pivotal part of her brand.

This story is just an attack on Madonna for the sake of attacking her. This story finds the time to call her out for having an “ever-dwindling fan base.” She’s a legend, Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer, and is more than capable of still selling out shows. Considering the kind of shape she’s in at 63, it’s obvious that Madonna knows how to work out. Just because she drank gin in an Instagram video hardly means she’s drinking herself into the grave or anything.

Tabloids scrutinize Madonna’s Instagram page like few others. Just about every time she posts a photograph, some outlet will call it a cry for help. Madonna is in the next chapter of her career, and peculiar Instagram posts are a part of it.

An Obsession

Back in 2020, the Enquirer claimed Madonna dumped boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, but they’re still together. Later, it claimed she was refusing to give him a raise. For an even more hurtful story, in 2017 it reported that Madonna was starving her children.

At no point has this outlet ever had a handle on Madonna’s life. A single Instagram post containing a joke about gin is hardly evidence that she’s going off the rails. Her real fans know that publicity is a key part of her brand, so you can disregard this fear-mongering.

