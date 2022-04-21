Madonna’s Allegedly ‘Disfigured Face’ Has Fans Saying They Can’t Recognize Her, Latest Gossip Claims

Is Madonna worrying her fan base? One tabloid claims the singer’s new look is drawing concern from fans. Let’s check in on the Queen of Pop.

Madonna ‘Freaks Fans’ With New Look?

The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Madonna isn’t looking like herself lately, and her fans have started to notice. The “Like a Virgin” singer recently posted a TikTok video that spurred discussions about her changing face. “I’ve loved Madonna since I was little, but this is a hard pass. What has she done to herself?” one user commented. And since the video put Madonna’s cosmetic work on full display, so the outlet consulted some plastic surgeons who haven’t treated the singer for their opinions.

“She has had a forehead lift that pulled back her eyebrows, a mini facelift, and removed the buccal fat pad to narrow her lower cheek,” one expert notes. “She also has MUCH fuller cheeks—and a midface lift with likely fat transfer and implants,” another doctor adds. “The result is a cartoon-like version of her former self. It’s more modification than rejuvenation.”

Madonna Scaring Fans With Alien Look?

This story is nothing but old news and pointed jabs at Madonna’s looks. First of all, while Madonna is known as the Queen of Pop, she’s also become the queen of filters and photoshop in recent years. In the TikTok that the magazine is analyzing, Madonna clearly has on a filter. That’s apparent from the fact that her eyelashes keep moving and aren’t even staying on her eyelid. The “alien-looking” quality to her appearance seems to be at least partially smoke and mirrors, although the outlet’s “experts” don’t seem to notice.

But that isn’t to say that Madonna hasn’t had work done. While the singer hasn’t admitted to having any plastic surgery, it’s almost certain that she has gone under the knife—or the needle, at the very least. But it’s next to impossible to discern what she’s had done from her social media profiles since she heavily edits all of her photos.

So, clearly, the outlet had absolutely no intention of informing readers about Madonna’s well-being; it only ever wanted to insult her appearance. While we can’t say what alterations Madonna has or hasn’t made to her appearance, we’re confident that this magazine can’t either.

A Common Tale From The Tabloid

This is far from the first time that the National Enquirer has gone after Madonna. Last year, the outlet accused Madonna of being “youth-crazy” and frightening her fans with her appearance. Then the publication alleged Madonna was refusing to give her boyfriend a raise, despite him making “barely minimum wage.” And more recently, the magazine reported Madonna was sparking fears with her “increasingly unhinged” behavior. Obviously, the Enquirer doesn’t have the inside scoop on Madonna’s personal life.

