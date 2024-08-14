machine-gun-kelly-reveals-his-dad-was-accused-of-murdering-his-father-at-age-9

Machine Gun Kelly recently opened up about his dad watching his own father die from an accidentally-inflicted gunshot wound.

The tragic incident happened when his dad was only nine years old.

During an appearance on Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast, Machine Gun Kelly said his dad had dropped a loaded gun and his father’s head “essentially blew off.”

“The story that was always told to me was that their dad dropped the gun, and his head essentially blew off,” the musician explained. “All happened in the room with my dad at 9 years old. So him and my grandmother were tried for the murder. They were both acquitted.”

Machine Gun Kelly also recalled being annoyed with his dad for freaking out over “loud noise.” This is not realizing that his dad was going to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). “I would be like, ‘You’re supposed to be a man, dude. Why are you acting like this?’ and it just made me hate him,” he said. “And then, you sit there, and you think about a kid who was on trial at 9 years old for the murder of his father… I had a very interesting talk with him on his deathbed about that moment.”

He later realized the devastation the incident caused his father.

“In my situation with my father, he was so tormented from some of the most insane s–t that I can imagine a kid can go through that he had to figure it out,” Machine Gun Kelly noted. “But with almost every possible bad circumstance going against him, too.”

“It’s almost like the expectations are too high,” he continued. “Because we think that they know everything because we grew up looking up at them. But we’re all just lost and trying to figure it out.”

Machine Gun Kelly Was Raised By His Father After His Mom Abandoned the Family

After his mom left the family, the musician’s dad raised him. His dad died in 2020.

Machine Gun Kelly announced the news on Instagram. He said he was planning to celebrate the first anniversary of his Hotel Diablo album when he received the news about his dad’s death.

“That album was everything I wanted to say and I know it’s close to my fans…but my father took his last breath this morning, and I’ve never felt a pain this deep in my life.”

He continued, “I’m setting my phone down. Love you. Thank you guys for everything.”

He has since deleted the post.