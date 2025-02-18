‘Love Island’ Alum Leslie Golden Shares Glute Workout Video

Revealing how she remains in stellar shape, Love Island alum Leslie Golden shares a new glute workout video.

Videos by Suggest

The reality TV star appeared in the video wearing a sports bra and gray leggings as she did her “easy’ dumbbell glute workout, which consists of the following:

RDL 3×10-12

Sumo squats 3×10-12

Bulgarian split squat & single leg RDL interchanging 3×10-12

Step ups 3×10-12

“This is great for toning, or maintaining when you’re looking for a low impact workout,” she wrote in the post. “But real glute growth comes from lifting heavy and diet!”

Leslie Golden is known for her workouts and strict diets. However, she previously admitted that the reason for her infamously unexpected Love Island departure wasn’t health-focused.

Although she first claimed her departure was for “personal reasons,” Leslie Golden eventually admitted she left the Love Island villa over something “a little illegal.”

“I would love to say it. I think it’s hilarious, it’s a really dumb reason,” she explained. “Again, very on-brand for me. However, what I did was a little illegal [laughs].”

Golden eventually revealed what she did to be expelled – she brought a dab pen (also known as a vape pen).

“So I actually brought it into my glasses case and carried it around,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories, per Screenrant. “And the bad thing is, people would pick it up all the time. And I would just be like, ‘Please don’t look at that!'”