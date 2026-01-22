‘Love Island’ and ‘The Challenge’ Personality Addresses Claims She Edited Postpartum Photos in Swim Outfit

A Love Island and The Challenge favorite is having none of it, clapping back at the internet trolls who accused her of airbrushing her post-baby body.

Videos by Suggest

Georgia Harrison and partner Jack Stacey, who welcomed their daughter Sahara Jean last October, decided it was high time for a family vacation. The reality TV star blessed our Instagram feeds on Jan. 12 with sun-drenched photos from Dubai. Naturally, the new mom looked ridiculously good in a bikini, flaunting a flat stomach that seemed to defy the laws of childbirth and gravity.

“Sahara’s first holiday 🥹 She was so good on the plane, bless her,” the 31-year-old wrote in part in the caption to the post.

While many cheered on the new mom living her best life on a luxe vacation with her newborn and dreamy partner, some eagle-eyed fans swooped into the comments, ready to call out a potential case of Photoshop shenanigans.

“These pics arent real! Where is your shadow like with the parasol??” one top comment read. “There’s a blur on every pic near the stomach area,’ another fan claimed. “A lot of the photos actually look airbrushed,” yet another onlooker alleged.

“I think that’s to hide her C-section scar. If she doesn’t want to show it, she’s allowed to edit it,” a more sympathetic fan reasoned.

Meanwhile, The Challenge alum was quick to fire back in the comments section. “I haven’t edited any of these photos,” she replied. “I took them on my gx7 which makes them an airbrushed look. A few of them had a blur in the same place, presumably from a blur on the lens.”

The ‘Love Island’ and ‘The Challenge’ Star Recently Had a Major Health Crisis

The Love Island fan favorite’s recent vacation post follows a recent harrowing trip to the hospital.

In a Dec. 22 Instagram post, Georgia dropped the bombshell that she’d been rushed back to the hospital, where she delivered Sahara Jean just weeks prior.

She shared a photo gallery (including a less-than-glamorous ambulance ride) to update her 1.3 million followers. Luckily, she confirmed she was “on the road to recovery” and ready for baby’s first Christmas.

Judging by her recent bikini-clad vacation photos, it looks like she’s officially traded the hospital gown for high fashion.