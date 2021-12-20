Lori Loughlin’s Family Allegedly At War, Divorce From Mossimo Giannulli In The Cards, Latest Gossip Says

Are Lori Loughlin‘s relationships with her daughter and husband falling apart? Rumor has it that Olivia Jade is acting out while Loughlin gears up to divorce Mossimo Giannulli. Here’s the latest gossip from the tabloids.

Lori Loughlin Furious With Olivia Jade For TV Appearance?

Not too long ago, Life & Style reported Lori Loughlin’s relationship with her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli was “more strained than ever” after Olivia Jade signed onto Dancing with the Stars. Loughlin feared the show would push their family “back into the spotlight” after the college admissions scandal. Ever since Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were released from prison, they’d been “trying to keep a low profile and move on from the past.”

And Olivia Jade’s new TV gig would undoubtedly complicate things. “They can’t do that if Olivia is going to be on national TV every week, talking about the college admissions scandal,” an insider explained. But the beauty influencer was determined. “[Olivia Jade] doesn’t seem to care what anyone thinks,” the tipster spilled. “She’s hell-bent on getting her career back.” Read more about Loughlin and Olivia Jade’s budding mother-daughter feud here.

Lori Loughlin Fighting To Save Marriage To Mossimo Giannulli?

Then, Us Weekly revealed Loughlin and Giannulli’s marriage had been hanging by a thread since serving their prison sentences, but that isn’t to say they weren’t putting the work in. “They have been in marriage therapy almost daily,” an insider mused. “Lori has really been fighting to keep the family whole.” But Loughlin was due to make her return to TV soon, and the tipster claimed the time apart may actually help their relationship.

“Lori returning to work will be good for them,” the tipster confided. “It’s not too much time away, and they both hope the distance — and freedom — will make their hearts grow fonder.” Read more about Loughlin’s fight to save her marriage here.

Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Take ‘Make Or Break’ Vacation?

But until Loughlin was needed on set, OK! reported that getting out of LA would be the next best thing for them. Despite being on probation, a judge granted the former jailbirds permission to travel to Mexico for a wedding. And the source insisted that everyone knew the trip was about more than attending a ceremony. “They’re dealing with a lot of issues right now and need some space to try to fix them,” an insider dished.

The source confided that Giannulli’s return to the fashion industry wasn’t going as planned, and the designer seemed “very lost” in his former stomping grounds. “He’s been withdrawn, hasn’t wanted to socialize at all, and can’t seem to move on, which has made it hard for him and Lori to connect. They hope a vacation away from all the prying eyes in LA will help them set things right,” the source concluded. Read more about Loughlin and Giannulli’s make-or-break vacation here.

Our Favorite Gifts For The Holidays

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

With Over 4000 5-Star Reviews, Kiss Wine Headaches Away With This Revolutionary Wine Filtration System

This Neck Massager Is Unlike Any Other, And Makes The Perfect Holiday Gift