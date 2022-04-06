A Look Into The Latest Unverified Rumors Claiming Lori Loughlin Is On The Verge Of Divorce

Is Lori Loughlin about to lose her marriage? One report says she and Mossimo Giannulli are failing. Did the college admissions scandal break them up? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Lori Talking Divorce’

Per OK!, Loughlin’s prison time completely changed her outlook on life. A source says, “Two months in a cell will do that to you. She’s more grateful than ever for her kids, her career, and her beautiful home.” There’s one thing she’s not so thrilled about: her marriage. She and Giannuli’s relationship is officially strained.

Mossimo and Loughlin have apparently been fighting nonstop. A source says, “It’s like they’re both walking around with PTSD… the smallest thing can trigger them, and they’ll argue and then retreat to separate rooms.” Loughlin is debating a fresh start in Idaho.

“A lot of people think a divorce would be the best thing for Lori,” a source says. “It would enable her to begin again and maybe even find someone else.” She doesn’t want to leave just yet because she thinks a divorce would really hurt her daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli.

What’s Going On With Lori Loughlin?

Divorce is never easy, but this story rings a little hollow when you realize Isabella and Olivia Jade Giannulli are 24 and 22 respectively. They’re fully grown adults who have their own careers, so it’s a little odd of this tabloid to treat them as children who are the sole reason for a couple to stay together.

If Loughlin and Giannulli were to split up, they would have done so by now. Gossip Cop has confronted this exact narrative about Loughlin’s marriage many, many times. Even after prison sentences, the couple is sticking together. Not long after her release, Loughlin and Giannulli were seen hitting the pool together as if nothing happened. Heck, Loughlin and Giannulli were planning international vacations after they got out, but their sentences make that a bit harder.

A Bad Reputation

OK! has no evidence to back up its story beyond the testimony of some so-called sources. We have every reason to believe it’s just making these stories up. Back in November, it announced Loughlin and Giannulli were going on a make-or-break vacation to save the marriage.

This vacation goes conspicuously unmentioned here, for it would reveal how repetitive this tabloid is. Before that, it claimed the couple had a Loughlin had a tense reunion with her husband upon his release from jail. Loughlin didn’t pick him up from his release, so that never happened. Supposedly, Giannulli and Loughlin have been living separate lives since 2020, yet they’re still married. You can’t take this tabloid seriously when it keeps singing the same tune regardless of reality.

