Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Allegedly On ‘Make Or Break’ Vacation To Save Strained Marriage, Unconfirmed Report Claims

Are Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli trying to save their marriage? One tabloid claims the couple jetted off to Mexico for a “make or break” vacation. Here’s what we know about the former jailbirds’ relationship.

Lori Loughlin Planning Last-Ditch Effort To Save Marriage?

This week, OK! reports Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are desperately trying to salvage their marriage after serving their prison sentences. While a judge granted them permission to fly to Mexico for a wedding, the couple still isn’t in the clear. Both Loughlin and Giannulli are still on probation, and the stress has taken a toll on their marriage. But sources tell the tabloid that they’re hoping this trip will help mend their relationship.

“They’re dealing with a lot of issues right now and need some space to try to fix them,” an insider dishes. While Loughlin will return to TV in a When Calls the Heart spinoff, Mossimo is still trying to build his career back up. He “still seems very lost,” according to the tipster. “He’s been withdrawn, hasn’t wanted to socialize at all and can’t seem to move on, which has made it hard for him and Lori to connect. They hope a vacation away from all the prying eyes in LA will help them set things right,” the source concludes.

Mossimo Giannulli ‘Can’t Move On’?

We seriously doubt the sincerity of this report. Is going to prison good for any marriage? Of course not. We’re sure the stress of the last few years has taken its toll on them both. That being said, it’s strange to suggest that they’re somehow worse off now that they’re out of prison and back together as a family. And from the looks of it, that allegation just isn’t true.

Loughlin and Giannulli recently dropped $13 million on a vacation home in Palm Desert, so our guess is that they’re moving on just fine. Not to mention, this is their second luxury vacation to Mexico while on probation. All signs show that the family is focusing on the future. This vacation is just further evidence that they’re trying to live their lives to the fullest despite their scandalous past.

The Tabloid On Lori Loughlin

OK! is one of the last places readers should look for updates on Lori Loughlin. The tabloid has a terrible rap sheet of spreading lies about the actress. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed Loughlin and Giannulli had a “tense” reunion after he was released from prison. Then the outlet alleged their marriage was as “good as dead” post-prison. And more recently, the publication claimed Felicity Huffman was feuding with Loughlin. Clearly, OK! isn’t reliable when it comes to the Full House actress.