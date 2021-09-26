Lori Loughlin Furious With Daughter Olivia Jade For ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Appearance?

Is Lori Loughlin upset with her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli for joining Dancing with the Stars? One tabloid claims Loughlin has been trying to keep her family out of the spotlight following the college admissions scandal. After looking into the rumor, here’s what we found.

Lori Loughlin And Olivia Jade In ‘Dust Up’?

This week, Life & Style reports Lori Loughlin’s relationship with her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli is “more strained than ever” after Giannulli joined the latest season of Dancing with the Stars. The tabloid explains Loughlin isn’t happy that the show is “thrusting their family back into the spotlight” after their involvement in the now-infamous college admissions scandal. Once news broke that Loughlin coughed up $500,000 in bribes to get her daughters into the University of Southern California, she served two months in prison while her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, served five.

An insider tells the tabloid Loughlin and her husband are “trying to keep a low profile and move on from the past.” The source goes on, “But they can’t do that if Olivia is going to be on national TV every week, talking about the college admissions scandal.” The former beauty influencer may not have served time like her parents, but she did lose her partnerships with Sephora and TRESemmé over the scandal. Now, however, she’s ready to reclaim some of her fame. An insider reveals she “doesn’t seem to care what anyone thinks,” they explain. “She’s hell-bent on getting her career back.”

Their Relationship Is ‘More Strained Than Ever’?

We doubt Loughlin and her family are desperate to rehash the college admissions scandal, but that isn’t why Giannulli joined DWTS. The show does feature snippets about the contestants’ personal lives, but it’s mostly a dancing competition. It’s unlikely people will respond well to Giannulli rehashing her parents’ crimes every week. And, ironically, isn’t this story drawing more attention to them? We doubt this “insider” is anyone close to the family. They have no problem spilling their information to the tabloids but insist the family is desperate for privacy.

Besides, Loughlin isn’t exactly laying low. In fact, she and her husband are living like the scandal never happened. Not long after getting out of prison, Loughlin dropped $13 million on a vacation home in Palm Desert, a move that has unsurprisingly drawn both media attention and criticism. In reality, the family will most likely always be associated with the college admissions scandal to some degree. It’s probably best for everyone involved to get on with their lives and take good opportunities — like a spot on a beloved competition show — when they come.

The Tabloids On Lori Loughlin

The tabloids haven’t been reliable when it comes to Loughlin’s part in the college admissions scandal. Back in 2019, Life & Style reported Loughlin and her husband planned to renew their vows before they stood trial. Then OK! reported the couple’s marriage was “in crisis” after they accepted a plea deal. Then Life & Style alleged their marriage was “crumbling” after being released from prison. And then Us Weekly reported the couple was planning to move to Idaho to “work on their marriage.” Obviously, the tabloids can’t get their stories straight about the family.