Lori Loughlin Fighting To Save Marriage To Mossimo Giannulli After Prison?

Are Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli in desperate need of some time apart? One tabloid claims the stress of the college admissions scandal has taken a toll on their marriage. Here’s what we know.

Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli In Couple’s Therapy?

This week, Us Weekly reports Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are in the middle of trying times in their relationship. The couple, who both served time for their roles in the college admissions scandal, haven’t gotten much sympathy from the public. And now, having only each other to lean on is causing some tension in their relationship. “They have been in marriage therapy almost daily,” an insider reveals. “Lori has really been fighting to keep the family whole.”

Despite what’s going on at home, Loughlin is trying to put on a brave face for the public. “She’s completely supportive of Olivia Jade being on Dancing With the Stars,” the source dishes. And now that Loughlin is slated to return to TV in When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, she and Giannulli will get some much-needed space. “Lori returning to work will be good for them,” the tipster confides. “It’s not too much time away, and they both hope the distance — and freedom — will make their hearts grow fonder.”

Lori Loughlin Giving Mossimo Giannulli ‘Breathing Room’?

While we have no way of knowing the intimate details of Loughlin and Giannulli’s marriage, we’re not worrying. Ever since they got out of jail, the couple has been living large. Earlier this year, the couple was granted permission to travel to Mexico for a luxury vacation despite still being on parole. And more recently, Loughlin and Giannulli dropped $13 million on a new vacation home.

And we doubt either of them are itching for time apart since they got plenty of that while in prison. From what we can tell, Loughlin and Giannulli are trying to put the past behind them. Even throughout the scandal, the couple never gave any indication that they were struggling. According to all available evidence, the couple is doing just fine.

The Tabloids On Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli

The tabloids have been saying Loughlin and Giannulli were getting a divorce for years now. Earlier this year, Us Weekly claimed they were moving to Idaho to work on their marriage. Then Star claimed they went to Mexico to save their marriage. OK! claimed the couple’s marriage was “good as dead.” And more recently, Life & Style alleged the couple was fleeing Los Angeles to save their relationship. Obviously, the tabloids aren’t reliable since they insist on keeping up this narrative despite a total lack of evidence.