Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter Lynn Massey Dead After ‘Difficult Health Battle’

Lynn Massey, the eldest granddaughter of country music legend Loretta Lynn, has passed away at the reported age of 64.

On Saturday, August 24, the official Instagram and Facebook accounts of the late country music legend announced the passing of Massey, accompanied by a heartfelt photo of her smiling while standing in front of her grandmother’s vinyl records.

“Betty Sue’s daughter Lynn Massey, Loretta’s first grandchild, passed away this week after a long and difficult health battle,” the Lynn family’s statement said. “Our family is so grateful for the prayers and love continually shown to us.”

Although Massey’s age was not specified in the post, several sources reported that she was 64 years old. She was the daughter of Betty Sue Lynn, the musician’s first child, who passed away in 2013 at the age of 64, as noted by Taste of Country. According to Betty Sue’s obituary from 2013, she was also the mother of Audrey Dyer, Massey’s sister.

Friends and Fans Pay Tribute to Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter Lynn Massey

Many fans and friends expressed their condolences in the comments section of the Instagram post, including singer Jewel, who wrote, “Sending so much love.” Country artist Hannah Dasher echoed the sentiment, writing: “Sendin love ❤️” Meanwhile, Margo Price also expressed her condolences by leaving a a white heart emoji in the comments.

“Loretta and Betty are holding her right now! ❤️”, one fan wrote in tribute to Lynn Massey.

Lynn was the mother of six children, four of whom she welcomed before turning 20. By the time of her passing in 2022, she was the proud grandmother of 25 grandchildren.

Betty Sue passed away in 2013 at the age of 64 due to complications from emphysema. She is survived by her second daughter, Audrey Dyer. Tragically, she is not the only child of Lynn’s to have preceded her in death; the eldest son, Jack, drowned in 1984 while attempting to cross the Duck River in Tennessee.

Emmy Russell is arguably the most renowned granddaughter of Loretta Lynn. In early 2024, she advanced to the Hollywood round of American Idol.

In February, Russell made her television debut by performing her original song “Skinny,” which addresses the challenges of weight and eating disorders, for judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan. In a subsequent performance on the show, she also showcased her grandmother’s iconic track, “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”