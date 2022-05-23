Loretta Lynn Allegedly Worried Family With ‘Totally Batty’ Behavior And Supposed Hoarding Last Year, Sketchy Rumor Claimed

How’s Loretta Lynn holding up? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop encountered a story about the “Fist City” singer scaring her family with off-kilter behavior. Let’s look back on that story and see what’s going on.

Loretta Lynn, The ‘Batty’ Hoarder?

According to the Globe, Lynn’s home was in disarray. She was going “batty,” and allegedly had food containers stacked as high as the rafters and a disorganized office. A source said, “She won’t throw anything away, whether it’s a sweater she wore 60 years ago, greeting cards, or rubber bands.” Her six children reportedly feared for their mother, for the piles were only growing larger. “She keeps bringing in more because people send her gifts and she’s always finding stuff online,” the insider claimed.

This story was easily debunked for its evidence was wack. It used close-ups from a Lynn museum on her property at the Loretta Lunn Ranch. The “clutter” was a purposeful arrangement outside of her sleeping quarters. This story was willfully misleading, so Gossip Cop debunked it.

How’s Loretta Lynn Doing?

April 14 marked Lynn’s 90th birthday. The Opry honored her with a performance from her granddaughter., which Lynn called “a fantastic birthday gift” on Twitter. She’s even quite active on social media. She recently wished a happy birthday to fellow legend and friend Willie Nelson.

The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer also posted a lovely Mother’s Day message. She wrote, “She taught me to sing, she gave the best advice, and she became a trustworthy friend. I understand, all these years later, my kids are my best friends. There’s nothing like being a momma.” This certainly sounds sharp, so this whole “batty” narrative doesn’t have a leg to stand on.

While Lynn doesn’t make all that many public appearances anymore, she still presides over numerous events on and around her ranch. Her official website is chock full of events, including a salute to Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty on July 2.

Insulting Honored Folks

The tabloids have a nasty habit of insulting any celebrity once they reach a certain age. One recently bashed Liza Minnelli for looking frail during a happy night out, while another story claimed Wayne Newton’s face was melting off. It was not. There’s no valid reason for this kind of disrespectful and ageist rhetoric to exist. We haven’t heard a peep about Lynn being disorganized since this story came out, so Gossip Cop was right to debunk it.

