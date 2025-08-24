Loni Anderson’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than a month after Loni Anderson passed away, just days before her 80th birthday, the beloved CBS sitcom star’s cause of death has been revealed.

According to the actress’ death certificate, which TMZ obtained, Anderson died from metastatic uterine leiomyosarcoma, which is a rare cancer that starts in the uterus. The media outlet noted there were no other contributing factors listed.

The National Organization for Rare Disorders states that uterine leiomyosarcoma is a rare cancerous tumor that arises from the smooth muscle lining the walls of the uterus.

The death certificate further revealed that Loni Anderson was cremated and buried in Hollywood on Aug. 7. Her longtime publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan, confirmed her death on Aug. 3. She said the actress died following a “prolonged illness.”

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother, and grandmother,” Anderson’s family shared in a statement.

Loni Anderson Was Best Known For Her Role in ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’

Loni Anderson was best known for her role in the late 1970s and early 1980s CBS sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati. She even earned three Golden Globe nominations and two Emmy Nominations for the role.

Following the end of WRKP in Cincinnati, Anderson went on to star in the 1984 comedy Stroker Ace. While working on the project, she fell in love with her co-star, Burt Reynolds. They married in 1988, but divorced in 1994.

More than a decade after her divorce from Reynolds, Loni Anderson married Bob Flick, one of the founding members of The Brothers Four. They stayed together until her death.

Anderson is survived by Flick, her daughter, Deidra, from her marriage to her first husband, Bruce Hassellberg, and her son, Quinton, whom she adopted with Reynolds.

