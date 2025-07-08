Lois Lane Actress Rachel Brosnahan Wows in Sequin Dress at ‘Superman’ Premiere

Superman is soaring back to theaters, but it was Rachel Brosnahan, our new Lois Lane, who truly stole the spotlight on the red carpet.

Brosnahan turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere on Monday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre, wearing a deep purple sequinned gown. The dress featured sleek side cut-outs that created the illusion of a corseted waist and a dramatic open back that added a touch of elegance.

Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

She completed the look with a polished ponytail and dazzling diamond jewelry, including celestial starburst earrings—a subtle tribute to her onscreen beau.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Hoult is channeling full villain vibes as Lex Luthor with leather pants that practically scream “evil mastermind chic.”

Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, and David Corenswet attend the “Superman” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood, on July 7. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

On the other hand, David Corenswet takes us back to the 1930s golden age as Superman, rocking pinstripes like a true Man of Style. Villainy and heroism have never looked this good on the red carpet!

Rachel Brosnahan on Why Now is the Perfect Time for a New ‘Superman’

However, it wasn’t all glitz and glamor. Rachel Brosnahan took a moment to express why she believes now is the right time for a new Superman film.

“[Superman] represents hope and goodness without question,” Brosnahan said on the red carpet, per Komo News. I think that’s something we could use a little bit more of that right now.”

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

The film, written and directed by Guardians of the Galaxy mastermind James Gunn, features an impressive supporting cast, including Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Alan Tudyk as Superman Robot #4, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, among others

“There’s something for everyone. I think a lot of people love the flying action sequences, a lot of people love the love relationship between Lois and Clark. A lot of people love Krypto the dog! So there’s really something for everyone,” Gunn told Komo News.

Superman will make you believe a man can fly (again) when it hits theaters July 11.