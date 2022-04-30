LL Cool J Allegedly ‘Packed On Pounds,’ Weight Gain Supposedly Causing ‘NCIS: LA’ Filming Problems, Dubious Insider Claims

Is LL Cool J desperately trying to lose weight? One tabloid claims the actor’s struggles with dieting are causing problems on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles. Let’s check in on LL Cool J.

LL Cool J’s Weight Gain Making Him ‘Grumpy’?

This week, the National Enquirer reveals that LL Cool J isn’t looking like himself lately, and it’s starting to take a toll on his co-workers. Sources say the formerly fit actor packed on some quarantine weight, and now he’s struggling to shed it. “LL packed on at least 15 pounds during the pandemic,” an insider observes. “He’s going through hell trying to lose it, and he’s making everyone around him pay the price.”

Aside from making the wardrobe department bend over backward to hide LL Cool J’s weight gain, sources say he’s also dragging everyone down with his bad attitude. “He’s constantly on an extreme diet and that totally affects his mood,” the tipster reveals. “He starves himself all morning, which makes him really on edge. Then he breaks down by the afternoon and goes wild at the snack table. It’s not a big shock he can’t lose weight.”

LL Cool J Struggling To Lose Weight?

This report is incredibly weak and offensive. First of all, LL Cool J doesn’t look that different than he did a couple of years ago. While he may have packed on a few pounds during the pandemic like so many of us, we wouldn’t have any way of actually knowing. But even if he was struggling to get back in shape, after thirteen years working on NCIS: LA, we seriously doubt he’s rocking the boat. And from the cast’s recent 300th episode celebration, it looks like everyone is getting along just fine.

After decades in the limelight, LL Cool J’s career is actually seeing another major revival. The iconic rapper recently hosted the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, is in the process of bringing back the beloved Rock the Bells hip-hop festival, helped create a new dancing competition show on CBS, and he’s actually working on new music for the first time in almost a decade. We just aren’t buying this story of LL Cool J taking out his frustrations on his co-workers. According to all available evidence, it looks like he is doing better than ever.

More Body-Shaming From The Tabloid

This isn’t the first time that the National Enquirer tried to shame a celebrity for their weight. Last year, the outlet reported Gwen Stefani was worried about “doughy” Blake Shelton. Then the magazine claimed friends were fearing for “hefty hermit” Jack Nicholson. The publication even alleged Vin Diesel was sparking health fear with his “exploding waistline.” Obviously, the Enquirer has some severe body image issues, and can’t be trusted to report accurately on celebrities’ health and fitness.

