lizzo-dresses-as-ozempic-for-halloween-amid-rumors-she-used-it-to-lose-weight

Singer Lizzo is leaning into the jokes – and winning Halloween costume contests in the process.

Back in September, Lizzo posted a video of her working out. In the video, she showed off her slimmed-down physique. Many fans were quick to applaud the singer for her hard work. However, some users commented that they believed she used Ozempic to achieve her new look.

For Halloween, Lizzo decided to dress up as Ozempic to troll the haters. She also posted a video of her dancing with Cartman, which was a nod to a recent South Park episode that also addressed her weight.

Lizzo Addresses Fitness and Weight Loss Journey in New Interview

Last year, Lizzo talked about her weight loss journey and fitness goals in an interview on TikTok.

“I have a very high-performance job,” she stated. “For 90 minutes a night, I have to do choreography, I have to sing, I have to dance, I have to rap and I have to play the flute. And I have to emote, and hype a crowd in very tight clothes, sometimes clothes where it restricts my breathing.”

“It’s fun. I love my job,” she continued. “It takes a lot of physical endurance to do what I do, and I used to be very rockstar lifestyle, used to throw myself around on the stage. As I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously.”