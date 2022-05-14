Source Claims Liza Minnelli’s Health Is Apparently Worse Than It Seems, Says Friends Supposedly Think End Is Near

Are Liza Minnelli‘s loved ones fearing for her health? One tabloid claims the Hollywood icon doesn’t have much time left. Let’s check in on the Cabaret star.

Liza Minnelli ‘Won’t See The End Of 2022’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Liza Minnelli was looking worse for wear during her brief appearance at the Oscars. “She can’t speak very well or walk and needs the assistance of a wheelchair to get around,” an inside source divulges. “She’s been so brave and lived through so much, but it’s all catching up with her now.” The tabloid recounts the laundry list of health problems Minnelli has endured—everything from addiction to multiple joint replacements.

And during her appearance at the Academy Awards, the years and pain Minnelli has endured were on full display since she was forced to sit in a wheelchair. The audience watched as she struggled to read the teleprompter and relied on Lady Gaga to get through it. But a longtime friend of Minnelli’s has insisted that everything was not as it seemed and that Minnelli was “sabotaged.” Even still, the magazine’s tipster goes on: “She’s in a bad way. People around her are gravely concerned and fear the end could be near.”

Liza Minnelli ‘In A Bad Way’?

There are a lot of strands to unravel here. First of all, it’s no secret that Minnelli has long struggled with her health. It’s not exactly a groundbreaking sentiment to say that Minnelli is high risk—because of both her age and medical history, that’s just the truth. But the outlet is choosing to frame Minnelli’s Oscars appearance in an overwhelmingly negative light.

As Minnelli’s close friend Michael Feinstein recently claimed, Minnelli has been struggling with back problems and wanted to be sitting down for her appearance. While she was allegedly told that she could sit in a director’s chair for the occasion, she ultimately was forced to go onstage in a wheelchair at the last minute. According to Feinstein, it was the shocking turn of events that had Minnelli disoriented, not any kind of cognitive issues.

Feinstein even loosely quoted Minnelli who apparently told him, “I don’t want people to see me limping out there … I wanna look good. I don’t want people to worry about me.” Feinstein added that Minnelli is “really doing well” and that “it’s shame that it turned out that way.”

But even if we were to dismiss Feinstein’s testimony, the very fact that Minnelli agreed to appear on stage at all is a pretty good sign for her health. She didn’t have to go on stage that night, but it’s clear she wanted to and felt well enough to do so. All of this speculation about when she’s going to kick the bucket is just crude and hurtful, and we have absolutely no reason to take it seriously.

The Magazine On Other Celebrities’ Health

The National Enquirer just won’t let celebrities age in peace. Not long ago, the outlet claimed Celine Dion was “too weak to sing” and had shrunken down to a dangerous 87 pounds. Then the magazine reported Janet Jackson was “digging her own grave” with her weight gain. And the publication has been betting on Phil Collins’ death for years but still hasn’t managed to get it right. Obviously, the Enquirer has zero medical expertise and is better off staying out of these matters completely.

