Livid Reese Witherspoon Clashing With Jennifer Aniston On Set Of ‘The Morning Show’?

Are Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston fighting again? The Morning Show is back, and one report says its co-stars are fighting on the set. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Clashing Co-Stars’

According to In Touch, art is imitating life on the set of The Morning Show. Aniston and Witherspoon, rivals on the show, are feuding behind the scenes. Witherspoon is reportedly upset that Aniston skipped a photo call earlier this month. A source explained, “Reese took tons of pictures… but there was no sign of Jen.” Aniston did take photos a few days later, but the slight remained.

Witherspoon and Aniston’s relationship slowly deteriorated as shooting progressed. “They went from being friends to Jen disliking her. The consensus on-set is that there was a power struggle,” an insider says.

Witherspoon’s competitive attitude apparently clashed with Aniston’s chill demeanor, leading to a war that’s apparently visible to the show’s crew. A tipster says that the Friends star “makes cups of tea for the crew. Reese would never do that.”

What’s Going On With ‘The Morning Show’?

Like clockwork, this absurd narrative is back. Ever since The Morning Show started, tabloids have rushed to report about conflict between its stars. You’d think this narrative would stop now that the two have returned for a second season. You would be wrong.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston have been friends for decades. They played sisters on Friends and have gushed over one another during their press tours for The Morning Show. It’s completely unbelievable to think they suddenly have incompatible personalities when they’ve literally already worked on a full season of this show.

A rep for Aniston denies that she has a rivalry with Witherspoon. The missed photo call is a complete non-story since Aniston simply made up for it a few days later. The Office Space star is cutting friends out of her life due to COVID-19, so she’s not against dropping people. Witherspoon is simply not one of those people.

Other Tall Tales

Reese Witherspoon is a favorite target of In Touch’s ire. It constantly claims she and her husband Jim Toth are getting a divorce. Apparently, they’re still on thin ice because Quibi failed. Seriously. Toth and Witherspoon are still happily married, so these stories were completely false.

As for Aniston, this tabloid seriously ran a cover story about her getting back together with Brad Pitt — in 2020. With coverage this bad, it’s impossible to believe anything in this story. A single delayed photo call is not going to end a decades-long friendship. Aniston and Witherspoon are still friends, so this story is completely false.