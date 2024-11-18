Live Alligator Found Lurking in Suburban NY Waterway, Authorities Not Sure How It Got There

Anyone from the northeast knows that alligators are not native to the area. So you can probably imagine how surprised people were when one was recently spotted in upstate New York.

The gator was found in the Minisceongo Creek by the Rockland County Police on Thursday, November 14. It’s still unknown how the reptile got there and has caused a lot of confusion within the community.

(Photo via Haverstraw Police Department Facebook)

Haverstraw Police Department posted the mysterious discovery on Facebook. The caption read, “Many thanks to the incredible response from the Haverstraw Police Department today regarding an alligator in the Minisceongo Creek (Garnerville, NY) who needed rescue.”

They continued, “Their quick-thinking and professionalism helped to get this juvenile alligator to safety at the Hudson Valley Humane Society. Currently, this gator is warming up from the cold water.”

Comments began flooding in after the photo was posted. One person wrote, “I have so many questions lol”.

Another user speculated, “Was this a possible pet of someone who irresponsibly freed into the wild? I’m happy this sweet baby is being cared for.”

Phillippe the Alligator Found in NY, Receives the Care That He Deserves

After the gator was rescued, the police discharged it to the Humane Society where it would receive proper care. According to the New York Post, a Bronx Zoo herpetologist identified the alligator as a male and confirmed that it was “in good health”.

The following day, the Hudson Valley Humane Society uploaded another post to Facebook about the alligator, now nicknamed Phillippe. They also updated users by letting them know that Phillippe is now being cared for at Marc Perpetua’s Reptile Encounters in Saugerties, New York.

The post read, “Marc is fully licensed in New York State to possess these animals and his knowledge and depth of interest about them is incredible. Marc is today’s hero and we are so very grateful that he is able to care for our alligator friend.”