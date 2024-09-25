little-girl-seen-chugging-from-beer-can-at-football-game-in-viral-video

In a viral video, a little girl was caught taking long pulls on what seemed to be a can of beer at a Texas Longhorns game. The suds were guzzled during the Texas Longhorns’ win over the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks on Sunday.

The young girl was filmed multiple times sipping from a can of Michelob Ultra beer, concealed by an orange koozie, while in the stands at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. The moment was shared in a viral TikTok video.

“Toddler drinking is really bad,” the TikTok user wrote alongside the post, with the hashtag #babygotabeer.

The young Texas fan, her face painted white and her hair styled in sparkling space buns, sipped from her can while a brunette adult seated beside her leaned down. Initially unaware of the girl’s antics, the woman eventually sat up and glanced at the thirsty tyke. However, the girl continued to enjoy her drink.

As of this writing, the viral video of the little girl knocking one back has over 5.5 million views.

Of course, the comments of the TikTok drew mixed reactions.

“Finally a kid not using an iPad 😭😂😂,” one onlooker joked. “It’s ok it’s just Michelob it’s basically water 😅😅”, a second TikTok user added. “it’s Texas. it’s legal with the guardian present lol 🤣” yet another internet denizen quipped.

A young girl was spotted taking long pulls from what seemed to be a Michelob Ultra beer in the stands during a Texas Longhorns football game on September 21, 2024. (Image via Tiktok / @trish.prell)

Other commenters seemed concerned about the situation.

“I thought it was a Pepsi at first 😳😳 that mom is definitely distracted,” read one comment. “No I’m genuinely confused.. did the mom just not notice?”, another stern comment read.

However, yet another faction of onlookers suspected this was all much ado about nothing.

“She may have put water in it, that’s what people were doing,” wrote one fellow Longhorns fan. “Yep so you don’t pay $13 for a bottle of water they was filling them in the sink,” a second person agreed. “If ppl can’t buy their child a water bottle then they have no business buying beer,’ another TikTok user reasoned.

Meanwhile, some commenters wondered whether anyone in the stands alerted the adult about the situation.“We [told the mom] but by that point, she needed a new beer,” the person who posted the video allegedly said.

“This is outrageous. No parent should let their child drink terrible beer,” one X user quipped.