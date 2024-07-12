Lisa Rinna Accidentally Shares Inappropriate Selfie, Quickly Deletes Photo

Lisa Rinna shared a naked selfie on her Instagram Story for her 61st birthday, only to delete it quickly after.

According to Page Six, “The photo showed her posing straight to the mirror so that every inch of her was visible, although she cut off her head and knees. She placed star emojis over her chest and strategically put a black box over her southern region.”

“F–k the 60s, I’m coming in 🔥,” she wrote over the photo.

Though she deleted the photo pretty soon after posting it, it didn’t seem to be an accidental share. In fact, this wouldn’t be the first time Rinna has posted nude selfies online. However, something certainly compelled her to take it down.

In addition to the selfie, Rinna — dressed in a robe — also shared a video of herself opening the door to her hotel room in London. On the other side of the door were two men wearing pink party hats and holding silver birthday balloons, clearly ready to celebrate her. They also carried a boom box that blasted “In Da Club” by 50 Cent, specifically the lyrics: “Go Shorty, it’s your birthday / We gon’ party like it’s your birthday.”

Upon seeing the two men and hearing the music, Rinna beamed and began to dance along.

“This is the best thing ever!” she exclaimed while clapping at the end of the video.

She captioned the post, “When in London….. In Da Club 🎂🎉🥳🎈”

Lisa Rinna Shares Naked Selfie on 61st Birthday

Despite turning 61, Rinna makes it clear that age is just a number — and her naked selfie was possibly evidence of this.

However, she also recently opened up about her career, which is not what she thought she’d be at age 60.

After leaving the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she launched her own beauty line called Rinna Beauty, was on the cover of Cosmopolitan, and is now a star in Lifetime’s Mommy Meanest.

“That’s what’s so interesting is I never would’ve thought that this would be happening in my life, and in my career at 60,” she told PEOPLE. “But I think there’s a reason for it. I’m out here doing this to show people that you can do it. That we don’t stop at 60, that you can keep going.”