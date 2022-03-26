Lisa Marie Presley Allegedly Struggling With Failing Health And Personal Tragedies, Worrying Friends, Unverified Rumors Claim

Lisa Marie Presley has stared down a lot in her life. Her parents split up when she was 5, then Elvis Presley died when she was just 9. She’s been divorced four times, most recently in 2021, and lost her son in 2020. Tabloids see trauma like this and smell a story. Here are some articles Gossip Cop has confronted involving Presley.

Fears For Lisa Marie Presley’s Appearance

Per OK!, Lisa Marie Presley was struggling over Christmas because it was the anniversary of her son Benjamin Keough’s death. A source said, “She carries the heartache every day and can’t help but feel sad this time of year.” The fresh divorce wasn’t helping anything either. Her daughter Riley Keough was apparently planning to take her to Graceland to help soothe her pain. A tipster said, “Everyone hopes that walking around the rooms her father loved will bring her comfort.”

This was an exploitative story that sought to attack Presley using the tragic death of her son. Anniversaries and holidays after someone passes are never easy and using so-called “insiders” to explain that was just needless. Presley’s health was not in any danger, so this story was just trying to profit off her pain.

‘One Foot In The Grave’

According to the National Enquirer, Presley appeared overcome with with tragedy and was paranoid about a curse on her family. A tipster said, “Lisa Marie is filled with sadness and grief!” Keough was there to help her cope, but a source mused “Lisa Marie’s convinced that time maybe even closer than she suspected!”

The tabloid stressed how Lisa Marie Presley was dying, but it couldn’t say what exactly she was sick with. It’s essentially telling readers to just take the insider’s word for it. There’s no evidence that Presley is secretly dying. Grieving? Of course, but not dying. All one could find here is yet another exploitative story hoping to profit off the death of her son.

Struggling In Private

According to Star, Lisa Marie Presley’s relationship with the rest of her family has grown strained. She was no longer speaking to her half-brother Navarone Garibaldi and was relying solely on Riley Keough for emotional support. A source explained, “Lisa Marie calls her nonstop… She wants Riley to be more vocal about sticking up for her.” Riley, they claimed, was caught in the middle and finding it hard to keep the peace.

We have no idea if Garibaldi and Presley are still feuding, but there was real tension there in 2017. What’s more dubious is the supposed bad blood between Presley and her daughter. The two still appear to be on great terms, and Riley has enough freedom to focus on her blossoming career. This was just another attack on Lisa Marie Presley for having the gall to mourn the death of her son. It’s disgusting.

