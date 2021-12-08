Lisa Marie Presley Sparks Health Fears With Appearance Amid Rumors Of Liver Transplant Crisis

Is Lisa Marie Presley‘s health in crisis? One tabloid claims Elvis Presley’s daughter may be in need of a liver transplant. Here’s what we know about Presley’s health.

Lisa Marie Presley’s ‘Crippling Health Woes’ Reach A ‘Crisis Point’?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Lisa Marie Presley‘s years of substance abuse have caught up to her. Recent photos snapped of Presley showed her looking disheveled while puffing away at a cigarette. Sources tell the tabloid that Presley’s ex-husband Danny Keough has been “watching over her closely, but it’s up to Lisa Marie to turn things around,” adding, “It’s my understanding Lisa Marie had a liver biopsy this past August.”

But whatever the biopsy revealed, Presley isn’t ready to share it. “Not much has been said about anything since her biopsy,” the tipster explains. “She’s apparently ignoring what her doctors want her to do. It’s a mess. She may need a liver transplant!” It’s no secret that Presley has struggled with addiction for years. While she claimed to have finally gotten sober, tragedy struck last year when her son took his own life. Now, her loved ones fear she’s abusing drugs and alcohol again and permanently damaging her liver in the process.

Lisa Marie Presley In Health Crisis?

This report is purely speculative and hurtful. There is absolutely no evidence to suggest Presley is in poor health, and it’s obvious the tabloid just wanted to insult her appearance. There’s no way anyone with genuine information about Presley’s health is sharing it with this tabloid. This alleged “insider”, if they even exist, most likely isn’t close to Presley at all.

While it only makes sense that the last year has been tough for Presley, it’s clear the magazine was just exploiting her vulnerable time to sell magazines. From what we can tell, Presley is just trying to avoid the spotlight, likely because of cruel tabloid reports like this one. She looked just fine over the summer in this photo with her daughter, and we have no reason to believe anything has changed since then.

The Tabloid On Celebrities’ Health

This is far from the first time the National Enquirer has attacked a celebrity for their appearance and claimed it’s health crisis. Not long ago the tabloid claimed Alan Arkin’s friends feared he was “fading away.” Then the magazine reported Johnny Depp was in a “downward spiral.” The outlet also claimed William Petersen’s family was begging him to lose weight “before it’s too late.” Clearly, the Enquirer isn’t reliable when it comes to celebrities’ health.

Our Top Holiday Deals

This Relaxing Mini Massage Gun Makes The Perfect Gift For Anyone On Your List-Here’s Why

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

The Best Gifts For The Person Who Has Everything (And Says They Want Nothing)

Finish Your Holiday Shopping Today With These Amazing Gift Baskets Perfect For Everyone On Your List