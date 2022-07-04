Tabloid Gossip Claims Lisa Marie Presley Supposedly Fighting With Mom Priscilla Over Austin Butler

Are Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley at odds over the new Elvis biopic? One tabloid claims both Presley women have an eye for the film’s star, Austin Butler. Let’s check in on the legendary mother and daughter.

Lisa Marie And Priscilla Presley ‘Clash’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports things are tense between Elvis Presley’s ex-wife, Priscilla, and his only daughter Lisa Marie. According to the shocking article, the mother and daughter are caught up in the love triangle of the century. They both threw their support behind Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic of the rock idol, but sources say they were especially taken with Austin Butler’s portrayal of The King.

“Mother and daughter were both fighting for Austin’s attention when he came to Memphis for the premiere of Elvis! The actor was invited by Priscilla for a special tour of Graceland, and she took him into areas that are off-limits to the public, like Elvis’s private sanctuary,” the tipster reveals. But sources say this is just another point of tension in the Presley women’s already-tumultuous relationship. “Despite playing nice for the cameras, in real life, they both want nothing to do with each other!”

Presleys ‘Besotted’ With Austin Butler?

What a bizarre story. First of all, let’s address the elephant in the room: Lisa Marie is Elvis Presley’s daughter. It’s just offensive and creepy to suggest she’s fallen for someone purely because they remind her of her father. There’s no evidence for this odd notion, so it’s just irresponsible to spread it without any kind of disclaimer.

Furthermore, the outlet is completely adulterating the Presley women’s comments. In praising Butler’s performance, they truly emphasized how amazing it is to be able to celebrate Elvis’ memory. They haven’t expressed any kind of attraction to the young actor, so it’s wrong to read it that way. Butler seems to have earned the Presley family’s trust, and it’s clear he’s created a genuine bond with them. This report completely undermines that and we aren’t here for it.

And finally, not that we should even have to mention this, but Butler certainly isn’t giving Priscilla and Lisa Marie the wrong impression. The actor recently struck up a very public relationship with model Kaia Gerber. The couple certainly made headlines with a PDA-filled night at Cannes, so we’re confident any potential suitors have gotten the memo that Butler is taken.

The Tabloid On The Presleys

While this report is nothing short of disgusting, the National Enquirer has a long history of disrespecting the Presley women. Last year, the outlet claimed Lisa Marie’s health was in crisis and she needed a liver transplant. Then the magazine reported Lisa Marie had “one foot in the grave.” And finally, the rag alleged Priscilla was seeking out more plastic surgery to “fix her face.” The Enquirer has a glaring bias against Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley, so we struggle to take any of its reports on the mother and daughter seriously.

