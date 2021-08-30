Lisa Marie Presley Moving Back Home To Graceland?

Is Lisa Marie Presley moving back to Graceland? This time last year, one tabloid claimed Presley was ready to return to her old home. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the story.

Lisa Marie Presley ‘Fleeing’ To Graceland?

About twelve months ago, OK! reported Lisa Marie Presley, was returning to her childhood home to reconnect with the memory of her late father, Elvis Presley. The news came on the heels of terrible hardship. In 2016, Lisa Marie left both her husband, Michael Lockwood, and the Church of Scientology to which she had belonged since childhood. Then, tragically, Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin, took his own life in July of last year.

Struggling under the immense weight of recent events and financial hardship, the outlet insisted Presley was looking for a change. The tabloid figured that since she still retained 100 percent ownership of Graceland, it was time for her to go back to her roots. A “pal” of the singer dished, “Lisa Marie’s convinced that her being close to her dad’s spirit is the best shot she has at getting her life back on track. Plus, she’s always loved Graceland.”

Lisa Marie Presley Moving Back Home?

We don’t doubt Presley was in a wounded state after losing her son. Her pain was surely immeasurable, and it’s not outrageous to suggest she was looking for a change. But here’s the thing: Graceland is a museum now. While it’s true Presley still owns the Tennessee mansion, the estate has been a fully functioning museum since 1982. The grounds host multiple exhibits, Elvis Presley’s private jet, gift shops, restaurants, and even a hotel.

So, is Presley planning to close the museum and make the estate her home again? Well, the magazine didn’t bother explaining that part. In fact, the tabloid didn’t even mention that Graceland is now a tourist destination. It’s obvious from the outlet’s sheer lack of information that there was never a story here to begin with. The shameful publication was simply looking to take advantage of Presley’s recent tragedy to sell some magazines.

In the year since this article was published, there have been no further reports backing up its claims. It would be major news if Presley did decide to close Graceland so she can move back in, and the radio silence is extremely telling. It’s obvious the magazine had no real insight into Presley’s life or plans.

