Lisa Marie Presley Allegedly Had To Move Back Home To Graceland After Family Tragedy, Gossip Claimed

Is Lisa Marie Presley planning to move back to her childhood home? About a year ago, one tabloid claimed Elvis Presley’s daughter was ready to move back to Graceland. A lot can change in a year, so let’s check back in on the singer.

‘Heartbroken’ Lisa Marie Presley Moving Back?

Twelve months ago, we reported on a story claiming Lisa Marie Presley was packing up and moving back to Graceland. According to the Globe, the recent tragedies Presley had suffered were pushing her back to her roots. Presley’s son, Ben Keough, tragically took his own life in 2020, and sources told the tabloid that grief had turned Presley into a “basket case.”

“Lisa Marie is still beside herself with grief and she’s losing her will to go on,” a friend of Presley’s dished. “[She] wants to live out the rest of her final days in Graceland near her father and son, Ben. Then, she can spend eternity there with both of them.” Insiders then revealed that Presley had apparently been suffering from liver problems and various other health problems related to her history of substance abuse. But even though they believed Presley was near death, sources said she was looking to the future.

Apparently, Presley was urging her daughter Riley Keough to have a baby and name it Ben after her own late son. “Lisa Marie fervently believes a new baby will fill up the hole in her life until she herself is laid to rest next to her father and son,” the snitch concluded.

Lisa Marie Presley Suffering From Health Issues?

It’s safe to say that the Globe reached a new low with this story. The outlet had no problem calling Lisa Marie Presley a “basket case” just because she was grieving the death of her son. In fact, the tabloid seemed to revel in Presley’s family tragedies, concocting a macabre story about Presley joining her father and son in the grave before long. But of course, the outlet had no evidence to back up its claims. Instead, it was just exploiting the idea of someone else’s misery to sell some magazines.

And it’s worth mentioning that Lisa Marie Presley likely never had any plans to book it back to Graceland. The outlet failed to mention that Graceland has been a tourist attraction since the 1980s. The grounds now host a museum, shops, restaurants, a hotel, and even a concert venue. Short of shutting the entire operation down — which we’re sure Presley has no intention of doing — there’s just no way she would be able to move back to Graceland.

The Tabloids On Lisa Marie Presley

The tabloids certainly have no shortage of cruel words about Lisa Marie Presley. Shortly before this story was published, OK! reported Presley was moving back to Graceland only a month after her son’s tragic passing. Then the National Enquirer claimed Presley was scaring people with her appearance. Then OK! followed the Enquirer with a similar story, this time insisting that Riley Keough was worried sick about her mother. And finally, the Enquirer claimed Presley was telling people she was near death. Obviously, these publications have no problem exploiting Presley’s personal tragedies to sell a few magazines.

