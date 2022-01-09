Lisa Marie Presley Allegedly Triggers Health Fears From Family, Has ‘One Foot In The Grave,’ Anonymous Source Claims

Is Lisa Marie Presley worried she doesn’t have much time left? One tabloid claims the stress of the last year has taken a major toll on the singer. Here’s the latest gossip about Elvis Presley’s daughter.

Lisa Marie Presley Paranoid About Family Curse?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Lisa Marie Presley isn’t looking like herself. Sources tell the tabloid that Presley hasn’t been coping well with the tragic death of her son in 2020. While mourning a loved one is no easy feat for anyone, sources say Presley has been consumed by her grief. During her Christmas trip to Graceland, she supposedly even told people that her family was cursed and she’d be the next to die. “Lisa Marie always makes a special Christmas visit to Graceland,” an insider dishes.

“This year, like always, it was clandestine, under the cover of darkness, after all the tours had ended for the day.” This tipster notes that while she was at the estate, she visited the grave of her son, Ben Keough, who tragically took his own life in 2020. “Lisa Marie is filled with sadness and grief!” the tipster charged. But she isn’t the only one. Apparently, Presley’s daughter, Riley Keough, underwent training to become a death doula — a counselor who helps terminally ill people and their families cope with death —shortly after her brother’s passing.

And she may be helping her mother soon since Presley’s allegedly been suffering from an unknown liver illness. “Perhaps Riley will be with her mom when she makes that final trip to the other side, to be reunited with her father and her son,” the source muses. “Lisa Marie’s convinced that time may be even closer than she suspected!”

Lisa Marie Presley ‘Crushed By Grief And Pain’?

This report lacks a shred of evidence to support it and obviously targeted Presley during a vulnerable time. First of all, Presley probably isn’t dying. We have absolutely no reason to trust these rumors about Presley needing a liver transplant since they’re coming from completely anonymous sources. And it’s just insulting to use the tragic death of her son to make up a story about a “family curse.”

Then the magazine dared to make the morbid comment about Keough using her death doula training to help her mother make her “final trip to the other side.” While losing a parent is something that many have to go through in life, the outlet is almost betting on Presley passing soon. But since the tabloid hasn’t provided any proof that it’s speaking to anyone close to the family at all, this story just feels wrong. It’s clear the tabloid is just exploiting Presley’s family tragedies to sell magazines, which just makes it even less likely that it has any meaningful insights into her personal life.

Other Bogus Stories From The Tabloids

This seems to be a recurring narrative for the National Enquirer. Not long ago, the tabloid claimed Phil Collins’ friends feared he’d die before Christmas. Then the magazine reported William Shatner was at risk of dying after going to space. And more recently, the publication tried again to push the narrative that Lisa Marie Presley needed a liver transplant. Obviously, the Enquirer is no expert when it comes to celebrities’ health.