Lisa Bonet Allegedly Letting Jason Momoa Move Back In Under One Condition, Latest Gossip Says

Are Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet reconciling? One tabloid claims the beloved couple is once again under the same roof, but does it mean they’re calling off their divorce? Let’s take a look at the rumor.

Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet ‘Together Again’?

This week, Star reports Jason Momoa has moved back in with Lisa Bonet. Back in January, Jason Momoa posted a joint statement on his Instagram account announcing the surprising split from Bonet. But now that sources say the Aquaman star is once again back in the main house with Bonet, the future is uncertain for the couple’s 16-year relationship.

“At this point, Lisa is insisting that she’s only letting Jason move back in for the children’s sake and not because they’re getting back together,” the insider explains. “Jason is going along with it, but his true intention is to win her over. He says he’s not going to be with anyone but her, that Lisa’s the only woman for him, and he’s bending over backward trying to woo her.”

Lisa Bonet Giving Marriage ‘One More Shot’?

Here’s the thing: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are a pretty private couple. It’s easy to gossip about them because there isn’t very much to refute the rumors. That being said, we don’t think the couple is reconciling just yet. First of all, on March 3, Momoa posted photos from The Batman premiere where he and his two children went to support his step-daughter, Zoe Kravitz.

In the caption, Momoa wrote, “Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it’s hard enough separating in the public eye. we appreciate the continued privacy through these times aloha j.” So, according to Momoa’s most recent comments, the separation is still on. And contrary to the tabloid’s tale, it doesn’t look like Momoa is having any trouble accepting the split.

At the same premiere, Momoa seemingly explained why he showed up in Bonet’s stead to support Kravitz. “We’re just so proud. Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies,” Momoa told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “We’re very excited to just be here. … It’s still family, you know?” Clearly, Momoa and Bonet have no intention of cutting each other out of their lives.

Are Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Still Separated?

But we’ll admit, despite Momoa’s sentiment, there are certain details that have fans wondering if reconciliation may still be a possibility. Towards the end of February, a source told Hollywood Life that Bonet and Momoa were “very much back together.” There wasn’t any evidence to support the anonymous tipster’s story, but it was widely reported on nonetheless. Then, just last week, paparazzi spotted Bonet still wearing her wedding ring.

And around the same time, Bonet’s ex-husband Lenny Kravitz posted a photo of him and Momoa on motorcycles captioned, “Ride or die. Brothers for life,” leading many fans to wonder what it meant for Momoa and Bonet’s split.

What we can take away from all of the gossip is that Momoa and Bonet are still figuring out an arrangement that works best for them and their family. While they aren’t displaying the behavior of a typical divorced couple, we also can’t say that they aren’t still proceeding with the divorce. But it’s safe to say we shouldn’t trust any updates that don’t come directly from Momoa or Bonet themselves.

The Magazine On Celebrity Divorces

Of course, Star isn’t the end-all-be-all on celebrity divorces. Back in 2020, the outlet falsely reported Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were near divorce. Then the magazine claimed Jessica Simpson’s billion-dollar marriage was at risk. And more recently, the publication alleged Jessica Alba was headed for a billion-dollar divorce battle of her own. Given its constant false predictions about celebrity divorces, it’s safe to say Star isn’t the expert that it pretends to be.

