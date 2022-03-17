The Rumored Reason Why Lisa Bonet Reportedly Took Jason Momoa Back After Shocking Split

Are Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa calling off their divorce? One tabloid claims to have the inside scoop on how they’re salvaging their marriage. Here’s the latest gossip about Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa.

Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa ‘Back Together’?

This week, Life & Style reports Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are working on their marriage. While the couple previously announced via Instagram that they were separating, recent developments suggest that they’ve decided to call off their divorce. “Jason and Lisa are taking things day by day,” an insider tells the tabloid. “They’ve started couples therapy, which is really helping them work through problems.”

Sources say the couple’s marriage soured because of Momoa’s long absences. It’s no secret that Momoa’s career has skyrocketed in recent years, making the former Game of Thrones star a household name. And apparently, his newfound success was pulling him away from Bonet. But sources say that won’t be the case anymore. “It was a huge wake-up call,” the tipster confides. “Jason realized what he’d lost and promised Lisa that going forward, their family will always come first.”

Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet In Couples Therapy?

While it’s true there’s been plenty of speculation about Bonet and Momoa possibly reconciling, we have reason to believe that the divorce is still on. First of all, the couple’s rumored reconciliation seems to stem back to one gossip site’s anonymous source. “Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” a source told Hollywood Life. But we have no reason to trust this insider, and coming from Momoa himself, it looks like they’re still in the process of separating.

Earlier this month, Momoa posted a photo on Instagram from The Batman premiere with his and Bonet’s two children. And in the caption, Momoa wrote, “mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it’s hard enough separating in the public eye. we appreciate the continued privacy through these times aloha j.”

So, according to Jason Momoa, he and Bonet are still separating. While many fans rejoiced at the idea of Bonet and Momoa getting back together, it doesn’t look like reconciliation is in the cards at the moment.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Divorces

Of course, Life & Style has proven that it doesn’t have any real insight into celebrity divorces. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed Alec Baldwin was barreling towards a $60 million “divorce from hell.” Then the magazine reported Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were at risk of divorcing after considering an open relationship. And more recently, the publication claimed Kim Kardashian was demanding full custody of her and Kanye West’s children amid their divorce battle. Obviously, whether it’s predicting them or gossiping about them, Life & Style isn’t reliable anywhere a celebrity’s divorce is concerned.

